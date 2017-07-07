Lalu Yadav scams: From railway hotel to fodder, all big cases in which RJD chief, family are accused

Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav is in fresh trouble over alleged irregularities he did as railway minister.

The scam taint on former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is not ending. Now, some of his family members are also accused of corruption and facing investigations by the CBI and Income Tax department in several cases. On Friday, CBI registered a fresh case against Lalu and his family members for an alleged act of corruption he did as the Railway minister. The former Bihar CM has accused the Centre of running a conspiracy against him as he is fighting to dislodge the BJP from power. Talking to reporters, Lalu attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS for targeting him and his family.

While the law will take its own course, we take a look at some of the big cases in which Lalu and his family members are accused.

Railway hotel scam: CBI today registered a case of irregularities allegedly carried out by Lalu Yadav when he was railway minister in 2006. CBI also raided at 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members including in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon. CBI alleged that there were alleged irregularities in the tender for development, maintenance and operation of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri, awarded to the private Sujata Hotels in 2006, PTI reported.

BNR Hotels are heritage hotels of the Indian Railways. They were taken over by the IRCTC from Indian Railways earlier in 2006. CBI also accused that Lalu had received 3 acres of land in exchange for awarding the tender to a private company. Other accused in the case are his wife Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and his son Tejaswi, the then IRCTC MD, P K Goyal, the wife of Yadav’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sarla, and others.

Fodder scam: Fodder Scam case dates back to mid-1990s and involves embezzlement of around Rs 1000 crore from the Bihar government treasury during Lalu’s tenure as Bihar CM between 1990-97. Lalu was convicted on September 30, 2013, along with 44 others by a CBI court in the fodder scam. In 2014, the Jharkhand High Court quashed four pending fodder scam cases against Lalu Yadav on the grounds that a person convicted in one case could not be tried in similar cases based on same witnesses and evidence.

However, the Supreme Court on May 8, 2017, revived the fodder scam case. The SC also ordered a separate trial of each offence or four cases registered against the former Bihar CM.

Benami properties: On June 20, the Income Tax department released a list of all the properties of the former Bihar Chief Minister’s relatives seized by it. The I-T department attached as many as 12 properties belonging to Lalu’s relatives. These allegedly belong to Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and ex-chief minister Rabri Devi, and sisters Ragini and Chanda Yadav. The attached properties also included a farmhouse in Delhi and a bungalow in New Friends Colony, ANI reported. The market value of these properties is believed to be around Rs 175 crore while their book value is Rs 9.32 crore, ANI reported.

Rs 8000 crore-money laundering case: In May, ED had arrested a Chartered Accountant associated with a company linked to Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti in connection with an alleged money laundering to the tune of Rs 8000 crore, according to IE.

Case against Tejashwi Yadav: Lalu’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav is also accused of holding heavy stakes in a company promoting Bihar’s biggest mall worth Rs 750 crore.

Case against Tej Pratap: Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap is accused of illegally holding big tracts of land and petrol pump.

Case against Misa, Hema and Ragini: Lalu’s three daughters are accused of being directors in several shell companies.

According to Hindustan Times, Lalu Yadav is also accused of taking lands of some senior RJD leaders for giving them ministerial berths and also from common people for giving them jobs when he was the railway minister. The land plots were gifted to Lalu’s sons.