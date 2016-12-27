Jayalalithaa death: Conspiracy in beloved AIADMK leader’s death? Find out

Jayalalithaa death: The former Tamil Nadu chief minister died on December 5 and not satisfied with the authorities view about the cause of death, a petition was filed in Chennai High Court by AIADMK cadre seeking 3 member bench to investigate Jayalalithaa’s death. The petition is to be heard tomorrow. Jayalalithaa, popularly known as “Amma” among her supporters, breathed her last at Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals on December 5 where she was admitted on September 22 with fever and dehydration. Last week too, Chennai-based NGO, filed a Public interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court that raised doubt over the circumstances in which Jayalalithaa died.

Earlier, Sasikala Pushpa had moved the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into the ‘mysterious death’ of Amma by an independent agency like the CBI or a judicial committee. Sasikala claimed that many people lost their lives due to shock following the death of Ms. Jayalalithaa. She also added that lives have been lost only due to the arbitrary manner in which her deteriorating health was hidden from the public at large. She demanded a proper inquiry to be done as the people of Tamil Nadu want to know the actual reason of Jayalalithaa’s death. Though party declared to compensate the kins with 3-2 lakh of those who lost their lives.

Further, the petition sought an answer on to why it was told that she passed away at 5.30 pm on December 5 and then it was said it was a rumor. The petition also questioned the Tamil Nadu Government for conducting an investigation into the death of a sitting Chief Minister.