‘Is he working for the BJP’: Tehseen Poonawalla slams Ajay Maken after Chola Bhatura fiasco

“I will vote for the Cong till my last breath. But sometimes we need to draw the line with the person who is stupid /incompetent or we need to ask ourselves does he work for the BJP!” Poonawalla said.

Congress party found itself in a spot of major embarrassment when its senior Delhi unit leaders were pictured having a breakfast, moments before they were scheduled to Rahul Gandhi for a nationwide ‘day-long’ fast. The leaders draw major criticism as the picture went viral moments after it was posted on social media. Tehseen Poonawalla, a relative of Raul Gandhi and a Congress supporter, raised questions on party’s Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken competence and intent.

Poonawalla said that he will vote for the Congress till last breath, used the adjectives like stupid and incompetent while referring to Maken. “I will vote for the Cong till my last breath. But sometimes we need to draw the line with the person who is stupid /incompetent or we need to ask ourselves does he work for the BJP!” Poonawalla said. “The Congress is down to 0 under this persons leadership and he today destroyed RGs dalit outreach,” he added.

He further slammed Maken and wondered how he could not stay away from Cholla Batura just for 1 day. “Even if the breakfast plan may have been made for 8 am by some leader… as the boss of Delhi Congress, do u not have the intelligence to say NO or invite people into your house for breakfast! Seriously could u not stay 1 day away from cholas!! (sic)” Poonawalla said.

He further charged Maken of destroying party chief Rahul Gandhi’s Dalit outreach. “Could you as leader of Delhi Congress not call Jagdish Tyler ji and Sajjan Kumar ji beforehand and tell them not to come to the venue. I mean the Congress is down to 0 and u destroyed RGs Dalit outreach. Again either u are incompetent or working for the BJP,” he said.

I am sorry . I am an atheist but I fast all 30 days of Ramadan & twice a year 10days for Navratra. I eat just one meal at sunset , a fist size meal . Not even a drop of water and just 1 meal . Pls feel free to check on me during fasting

Later, in another Tweet, Poonawalla said that he completely stands by what he said and reiterated that the grand old party has become a ‘Batura (round like a 0)’ in Delhi. He claimed that party’s incompetence or ‘Maken alliance with the BJP’ has cost the Congress on its Dalit outreach.

He further suggested the media to speak to any ‘serious Congress’ leader about Ajay Maken record.

In what ruined the nationwide fast of the Congress, the BJP tweeted a picture of Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Harun Yusuf having breakfast at a Delhi restaurant. Asked if they had lunch, Delhi Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely came up with a weird reply that their fast started at 10.30 am and that it was a picture taken before that time. In a bid to defend himself, Lovely termed the fast as a ‘symbolic’ protest against Narendra Modi government and not a hunger strike.