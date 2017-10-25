India will soon overtake China’s economy, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in US

Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking at the Consulate General of India in the US. (Source: Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is currently on his US trip while speaking at the Consulate General of India on Wednesday evening said that India will soon overtake China’s economy. The senior BJP leader praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that under him the Indian economy is growing faster than a lot of other countries. “Under the leadership of Narendra Modi India is growing faster than a lot of major economies. We will soon overtake China’s economy,” Chouhan said, as per the tweets posted on his official Twitter account.

He also lauded the economic moves like demonetisation and GST taken by the Modi government. “The move such as demonetisation and GST are game-changing ideas and being lauded by global experts,” he said. Talking about the relationship between India and USA, Chouhan said that it is the golden age for the relationship between the two countries. “India and USA are world’s largest democracies and today its the golden age of our relationship between the two nations,” he added.

Talking about his state, Chouhan said that no person in Madhya Pradesh will be homeless in the next three years. “I promise that in next three years there will be no homeless person in Madhya Pradesh,” he said while adding that his top priority is to double the farmers’ income. “Doubling farmers’ income is my top most priority. If our growth in agriculture is in double digit, so should farmers’ income,” Chouhan said. “Pure drinking water, roads, electricity, healthcare, education are our focus areas. I welcome you to invest in these areas,” he said.

“Tourism is very close to my heart. Hanuwantiya island has become a national destination. MP Tourism is hosting Jal Mahotsav,” he added. The MP CM also tried to attarct the investors by saying, “We have ample land, water, electricity, skilled manpower, investment friendly policies for you to come and invest in MP.”

He further added that every farm in MP will produce organic products for global market in next few years. “Wheat from Madhya Pradesh is world class, the fragrance of our Basmati is spreading across the globe. I am confident that every farm in Madhya Pradesh would produce organic products for global market in next few years,” he said.

Talking about the world’s largest solar power plant which is coming up in Madhya Pradesh Chouhan said, “We are generating power from water, air, and the sun.” This power plant which is set up at a cost of Rs. 1,100 crore on 305 hectares of land at Bhagwanpur in Neemuch was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. It will supply power at Rs. 8.05 a kWh.