In a first, power PSU switches over from local to Ola cabs; others may follow suit

In a first for any government-owned company, the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) under Ministry of Power has switched from local taxi officials to Ola cabs to ferry its staff during official visits barring top management, an Indian Express report said. The step has been taken with an aim to reduce financial costs and enhancing operational efficiency. The move may also be replicated by other power sector PSUs like National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Limited.

“Since mid-April 2017, we have incorporated the services of Ola cabs as an additional travelling solution for official assignments on a requirement basis. All officers in the rank of General Manager and below have started using Ola Corporate now. Officials above the rank of General Manager will keep using cars provided by the government,” said a senior PGCIL official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

As of now, PGCIL has hired the services of Ola for its staff working in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). It may replicate the step in other cities following its experience in the national capital, a senior official said. Other PSUs other the Power Ministry like NTPC and REC has also been nudged to follow suit.

Even as Indian Express tried to speak to officials of Ola Cabs, NTPC and REC for their official comments, it did not get any response from either of them. The PGCIL official had to earlier hire taxis from local operators through a “cumbersome” tendering process, which involved “various complexities,” a company official said.

Usually, various ministries and central government PSUs issue tenders to hire taxi services based on their need. The cars and drivers hired under the process have to be available with the PSU anytime during the day.

When asked about the monthly savings that PGCIL is expected from this step, official said it was too early to analyse as the company had started using Ola’s services just two months back.