GK Pillai rues negligence in road safety, calls for people’s engagement in smart cities

Former Union Home Secretary GK Pillai on Wednesday rued delay on parliamentarians’ part in passage of Road Transport and Safety Bill. Pillai, who is the chief of Data Security Council of India, claimed bill was not dealt with due priority as it “does not fetch them any votes” to top politicians. “In spite of the fact that there are so many road accident deaths recorded, the bill did not figure among the bills that were given top priority during the Parliament sessions last year,” said Pillai. Pillai made his remarks while speaking at a round-table discussion here on “the role of surveillance for a safe and secure India” organised by Smart Cities Council (SCC) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

The DSCI chief, addressing the issue of safety measures for smart cities, said that a comprehensive plan for the entire country may not be feasible in the current scenario. He further added that basic amenities like clean water and health care facilities are critical for smart city development. The former bureaucrat called for citizen’s engagement in development of smart cities. “It is difficult to have a comprehensive plan for the whole country.

Taking ideas from citizens and evolving in the process would be the right approach,” Pillai said. Speaking on the issues of ghettos in cities, Pillai said that only development of villages and tier-3 locations can discourage slum development. “Legislations for road safety, ‘Swachh Bharat’ (Clean India) and discouraging people from migration would take time, perhaps, changes will take place in the next generation,” he said.

Pillai also stressed on need of policy updation in terms of technology advancement in government sector, he said: “There is a greater need in the updating of policies in terms of technology in the government sector.” The former bureaucrat also called for engagement between public and private sector for technological updation. “The public & the private sectors need to work in partnership in order to bring the technological updating. We also, need common standards for surveillance in order to create smart cities,” he said.