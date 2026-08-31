Gold Rate Today in India

On 28 August 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹156,500 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹2,820 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹143,458 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 28 August 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹156,500 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹137,405, reflecting a difference of ₹19,095 or 13.90%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 13.90% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 156,500 159,320 2,820.00 1.77% 22 Carat 143,458 146,043 2,585.00 1.77% 18 Carat 117,375 119,490 2,115.00 1.77% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down, trading near their two-week low levels, driven by increased bets on a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its September meeting and elevated crude oil prices. A higher interest rate environment makes non-interest-bearing assets like precious metals less appealing for investors as they divert towards currencies and bonds.

US Fed chair Kevin Warsh’s tone was viewed as hawkish at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, as he said that the central bank may have “work to do” if inflation is not controlled. Additionally, renewed retaliatory attacks between the US and Iran lifted crude oil prices, mounting inflationary concerns.

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For further cues on gold prices, markets will watch out for key US economic data, including employment and nonfarm payroll data, which will dictate the future trajectory of gold prices. Despite the decline, the yellow metal has gained over 9% in August, largely driven by the so-called debasement trade.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices may remain range-bound in the near-term as renewed strikes between Washington and Tehran have lifted oil prices and increased inflationary pressure. They add that the increasing possibility of a rate hike by the Fed continues to limit the gains for yellow metal.

“In line with the global trends, MCX Gold October is expected to decline to Rs. 155,500/10g and on the flip side Rs. 156,800/10g is resistance,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 156,700 ( 2,830.00 ) 143,642 ( 2,594.10 ) 117,525 ( 2,122.50 ) Bangalore 156,620 ( 2,820.00 ) 143,568 ( 2,585.00 ) 117,465 ( 2,115.00 ) Chennai 156,950 ( 2,830.00 ) 143,871 ( 2,594.20 ) 117,713 ( 2,122.50 ) Delhi 156,230 ( 2,810.00 ) 143,211 ( 2,575.90 ) 117,173 ( 2,107.50 ) Hyderabad 156,740 ( 2,830.00 ) 143,678 ( 2,594.20 ) 117,555 ( 2,122.50 ) Kolkata 156,290 ( 2,820.00 ) 143,266 ( 2,585.00 ) 117,218 ( 2,115.00 ) Mumbai 156,500 ( 2,820.00 ) 143,458 ( 2,585.00 ) 117,375 ( 2,115.00 ) Pune 156,500 ( 2,820.00 ) 143,458 ( 2,585.00 ) 117,375 ( 2,115.00 ) Surat 156,700 ( 2,830.00 ) 143,642 ( 2,594.10 ) 117,525 ( 2,122.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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