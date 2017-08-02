CRPF helpline getting good response in Jammu & Kashmir 

The Helpline has been started to build bridge of trust and confidence with the citizens. (PTI)

The Directorate General Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) helpline that was launched in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on June 16 is getting “good response” with callers seeking help in various matters, said State Minister of Home Affairs. In his statement in the Lok Sabha today, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said that people of J&K are seeking help in issues relating to medical assistance, misbehaviour by anti-socials, recruitment details and complaints about unavailability of civic amenities. “They also seek assistance in organizing sports events and improving sports facilities especially in rural areas,’ Ahir said. The Helpline has been started to build bridge of trust and confidence with the citizens. “It is true that some calls are silent. It is difficult to attribute a particular reason though it may possibly be that citizens are trying to confirm about the existence of toll free helpline,” he said.

CRPF has undertaken Publicity Campaigns through print, electronics, social media and audio-visual media to reach out to every Kashmiri as well. They are trying to increase awareness about CRPF Helpline among local public, added Ahir.