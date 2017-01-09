Congress manifesto for Punjab: Did Manmohan Singh unveil anything innovative and new? 10 points

Various measures for the welfare of farmers and other sections of society have been promised in the manifesto which the party has worked on for many months. (ANI image)

Seeking to revive Congress’ fortune in Punjab, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday released the party’s manifesto for the state where assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 4. Congress manifesto for Punjab was released by the former PM at party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of top state leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh. Various measures for the welfare of farmers and other sections of society have been promised in the manifesto which the party has worked on for many months. According to reports, state unit vice president Manpreet Badal, who was chairman of the manifesto drafting committee, did a simultaneous release of the document in Chandigarh with senior Punjab leaders such as ex CLP leader Sunil Jakhar, former minister Preneet Kaur and Lok Sabha MP Santokh Choudhry doing district level releases at Patiala, Bathinda and Jalandhar respectively.

Amarinder Singh had earlier met former prime minister Manmohan Singh to seek time for the document release.

1. Former PM Manmohan Singh releases Congress manifesto for Punjab polls, promising sops for all sections.

2. Congress promises stipend of Rs 2500 for unemployed youth in Punjab in its manifesto.

3. Election manifesto is visionary document that promises to people of Punjab that we’ll undo damage done by previous government in last 10 years, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said.

4. “Drugs is the first thing we will attack and in 4 weeks we will end this drug menace in the state,” Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh said.

5. We will reduce power tariff to industry from Rs 7.60 down to Rs 5.00, said Amarinder Singh.

6. We have launched a programme, ‘Har ghar mey naukri’, ie 55 lakh households in Punjab. We will monitor what jobs are needed, said Amarinder.

7. Reaching out to the farmers of the state, Amarinder said that rural Debt in Punjab is Rs 67,000 crore.”We are planning to take over debt of every farmer & negotiate with banks,” he said.

8. According to Congress, the manifesto has taken 6 months. The team led by Rajinder Kaur Bhattal visited places across the State and all walks of life.

9. The 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab will go for polls in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21. The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18.

10. Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi were not present in the event.