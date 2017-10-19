Congress hits back after BJP targets Robert Vadra, asks who paid for Modi’s chartered flights as Gujarat CM

Abhishek Singvi said his claim was based on reply to an RTI query. (ANI)

The Congress has questioned on Narendra Modi’s chartered flight tours during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister between 2003 and 2007. The question came after the BJP targeted the Congress following a report by Times Now, which claimed that fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari had bought business-class air tickets for Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra in 2012.

Hitting back at the BJP, senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi asked who paid for more than 100 trips that Narendra Modi made by chartered planes in India and abroad between 2003 and 2007, according to IE. Speaking to reporters, Singhvi said that the estimated cost of Modi’s air trips was around Rs 16.56 crore.

“They are all chartered trips, not state plane. Chartered trips, the calculation on the then charter rates (comes to) Rs 16.56 crore…. Barring a few foreign trips… who paid for these trips? Deafening silence continues till today,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express. The party also released a list of trips made by Modi in private planes and helicopters from 2003 to 2007.

The senior Congress leader said his claim was based on reply to an RTI query by Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia. “These trips are by a constitutional functionary…. They are provided for by private persons and we do not have any account of them yet,” he said. Among the 100 trips, he said there are four foreign travels.

“In November 2006 to China, in April 2007 to Japan, in June 2007 to South Korea and in July 2007 to Switzerland. All this trips are all by a chartered firm called Planet Aviation…. The people accompanying him are… the who’s who of industry in India, all CMD-level people…. These foreign trips and domestic trips raise the six-seven issues,” he added.

