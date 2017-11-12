Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll result out! Congress defeats BJP by huge margin, taunts with tweet ‘won in Ram Ki Nagri’

Big electoral victory for Congress. (Photo from Twitter)

In a big electoral victory in the state of Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Sunday won the Chitrakoot Assembly bypoll in the state. The grand old party clinched the seat as its candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi defeated his nearest BJP rival Shankar Dayal Tripathi by a huge margin of 14,133 votes. While Nilanshu Chaturvedi polled 66,810 votes, Shankar Dayal Tripathi got 52,677 votes, as per returning officer AP Dwivedi. Elated over the victory, Madhya Pradesh Congress tweeted a congratulatory message for its partymen. Also, the state Congress unit thanked the people of Chitrakoot for choosing Congress. “Congress won in Ram Ki Nagri,”the party tweeted. The counting of votes polled in the November 9 by-election began at around 8 am amid tight security in Satna district, around 400km from Bhopal. Though 12 candidates contested the by-election, the fight was on between Congress leader Nilanshu Chaturvedi and BJP’s Shankar Dayal Tripathi.

Around 65 per cent voting was recorded in the bypoll necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Prem Singh (65). Singh had won the assembly constituency, bordering Uttar Pradesh, in the 1998, 2003 and 2013 elections. However, he had lost the seat to BJP’s Surendra Singh Gaharwar in the 2008 polls.

The victory for Congress comes close on the heels of crucial Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections where it’s facing a tough competition from its rival BJP.