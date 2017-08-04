Sikkim standoff: China prepared for military confrontation, will annihilate all Indian troops, says Chinese

Chinese Army. (Reuters file)

Amid the ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Sikkim, a new editorial of Chinese state daily Global Times on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning him not to push India into a “reckless conflict” with China. The editorial titled, “Modi mustn’t pull India into reckless conflict”, warned, “Indian border troops are no rival to PLA field forces. If a war spreads, the PLA is perfectly capable of annihilating all Indian troops in the border region.”

Claiming that the ongoing standoff is a “war with an obvious result”, the editorial said, “The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be aware of the PLA’s overwhelming firepower and logistics.”

The editorial also mocked Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley’s recent remark that India of 2017 is different from what it was in 1962, in which China had defeated Indian forces. It said the Modi government should stop “lying”. “The gap in national strength between the two countries is the largest in the past 50 years. If the Modi government wants to start a war, at least it should tell its people the truth,” it said.

The standoff started in June when Chinese soldiers tried to unilaterally change the status quo in the strategically important Doklam region of Bhutan by building a road in the area. China claims the region as its own, even as it belongs to Bhutan and there was a 2012 agreement between the countries that any change in the status quo would be done in consultation with the three parties — India, China and Bhutan.

India has made its stance clear that that it stands for peace the border question can be solved diplomatically, not by war. However, since the start of the standoff, Chinese diplomats and media have tried to provoke India. The latest editorial is the proof, even as it claims that China is interested in peace.

Explaining why China has not yet resorted to war, the editorial said, “So why hasn’t the PLA started? China cherishes the decade-long peace on the border and wishes not to break it. We want to give peace a chance and allow India to recognize the grave consequences.”

The editorial also claimed that “PLA has made sufficient preparation for military confrontation.”