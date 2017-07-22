BMC slaps Rs 10,000 fine on RJ Malishka, Mumbai residents take to streets to protest

RJ Malishka posted a video pointing out the civic issues in Mumbai. After this, the Yuva Sena leaders demanded a Rs 500 crore lawsuit against her for defamation. (Twitter/RJ Malishka)

BMC-RJ Malishka controversy does not seem to settle down anytime soon. The RJ has now been asked to pay a fine for defaming the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authority by posting a ‘defamatory’ video, according to CNN-News 18. According to news channel CNN-News18, the authority has asked RJ Malishka to pay Rs 10,000 as fine. Here’s how the events unfolded.

RJ Malishka posted a video pointing out the civic issues in Mumbai. After this, the Yuva Sena leaders demanded a Rs 500 crore lawsuit against her for defamation. The two Shiv Sena leaders alleged that RJ Malishka, in her video unfairly blamed the authority for the problems which did not fall under their jurisdiction.

Later, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to Malishka under section 381 B of Mumbai Municipal Corporation after finding Aedes mosquito breeding site at her house. The notice read that the mosquitoes which were found at RJ Malishka’s residence at Sun rise apartments in Pali Naka were identified as Aedes mosquitoes and were breeding in a clay bowl kept under a pot. The notice also said that the breeding of mosquitoes was also taking place inside of the house in plant pots.

Residents of Andheri, Mumbai came out on streets to support RJ Malishka. They are also protesting against the potholed Andheri-Kurla road. pic.twitter.com/A0lpicYTkf — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 22, 2017

The residents of Andheri, Mumbai, however, have come out in support of the RJ. Daniel Fernandes, a known comedian has also come out in support of the RJ and called this act by BMC is a vendetta. He said ‘Now that they have won the elections, they are doing this.” One of the protesters talking to CNN says that their experience with authority has not been very good. One of the protestors accused BMC of selectively targeting Malishka. The protestors said that they condemn BMC for this act and want to give out a message to the authority. The protesters also spoke out against the potholed roads of Mumbai especially the Andheri-Kurla road.