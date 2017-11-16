Bird hit aborts IndiGo’s Chennai-Doha flight; all passengers safe

A Doha-bound Indigo flight from Chennai suffered a bird hit early on Thursday.(Reuters)

Things just don’t seem to go right for low-cost carrier Indigo nowadays. After complaints from passengers and other controversies marring the airline, a bird hit news has now emerged. As per ANI reports, a Doha-bound Indigo flight suffered a bird hit early on Thursday. This happened as soon as the flight took off from Chennai airport at 2:15 am. The aircraft had 134 passengers and 7 cabin crew members onboard when the incident happened. The aircraft, however, has suffered little damage, but all the people onboard were safe. As per ANI, the aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after the take-off which forced the pilot to return to the Chennai airport.

As per reports, the plane after suffering little damage was later grounded at the airport. Meanwhile, IndiGo engineers have been accessing the extent of the damage. The passengers were later accommodated on a different flight to Doha by 4:30 am. More details are awaited regarding this incident.

Indigo recently was in the news when a major mishap was avoided at Visakhapatnam airport on Sunday night after a Hyderabad-bound Indigo flight 6E-742 hit a wild boar on the runway during take-off. Nearly 160 passengers and crew members on the flight had a miraculous escape. In an official statement, the airliner said, as the pilot could not have rejected the take off at that time, he was forced to get the aircraft airborne but landed back shortly to assess any possible damage to the Airbus plane as a precaution. On October 29, an Air Arabia flight with 107 passengers onboard suffered a bird hit while landing at the Coimbatore airport. The flight coming from Sharjah was about to land early in the morning when it was hit by a peacock. However, the pilot managed to land it safely.

In July this year, a Jodhpur-bound Jet Airways flight from Mumbai carrying 167 passengers and crew members on board suffered a bird hit prior to landing, forcing the pilot to abort the landing and instead do a go-around. Also in July, an AirAsia India flight aborted its take off from Ranchi in Jharkhand after a bird hit the flight, I5 541, from Ranchi to New Delhi on takeoff roll at the Birsa Munda Airport. On 22nd July, 155 passengers onboard a Mumbai-bound GoAir plane had the scare of their lives when the pilot allegedly continued to fly it despite a bird hit instead of returning to the Delhi airport.