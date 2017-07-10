Big relief for Lalu Yadav, JDU leader Sharad Yadav says RJD chief being victimised by CBI, alliance intact

Sharad Yadav, a former JDU president, made comments at a time when Lalu Yadav-led RJD is in a huddle after a number of CBI raids being launched regarding alleged corruption. (PTI)

In first comments from his party, senior Janata Dal United leader Sharad Yadav on Monday backed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav over recent raids carried out by CBI at 12 location linked to the latter. Speaking to news channel India Today TV, Sharad said that Lalu Yadav is being victimised in the current issue and JDU’s alliance with RJD is intact. Sharad Yadav, a former JDU president, made comments at a time when Lalu Yadav-led RJD is in a huddle after a number of CBI raids were carried out regarding alleged corruption. As per an Indian Express report, Lalu’s son, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is under pressure to resign from his post after CBI booked him under corruption charges. Nitish Kumar too has called for a party meeting on Tuesday. Earlier on Friday, 12 locations linked to Lalu Yadav family were raided by CBI in a case of alleged corruption during his term as Railway Minister. In what came as a big blow to Yadav clan, the RJD supremo, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi were booked by the CBI for alleged irregularities in tender allotment to a private firm Sujata Hotels for the maintenance and functioning of BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

The CBI raids in Patna were followed by ED raids in New Delhi, which launched a search on three properties linked to Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar in separate money laundering case. Rashtriya Janata Dal has termed the action by central agencies as political vendetta being carried out at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Lalu, launching a scathing attack on ruling Modi government, said, “When I came to know about the raids this morning, I told my children (Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and health minister Tej Pratap Yadav) and wife that they should welcome the CBI officials and allow them to search whatever they were looking for,” Lalu said during a press conference at State Guest House in Morabadi. “It was not fair on the part of the CBI to raid the houses of my children in my absence.”