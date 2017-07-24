Applicants to get CLU approval within a month, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

“If the applicant does not get approval within this duration, then on the 31st day onwards, it would be considered deemed CLU,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today, at the inauguration of Keystone Knowledge Park (KKP) in Gurugram district. (PTI)

To facilitate entrepreneurs, the Haryana government today decided to grant Change of Land Use (CLU) approval to the applicants within a month of completion of all formalities. “If the applicant does not get approval within this duration, then on the 31st day onwards, it would be considered deemed CLU,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today, at the inauguration of Keystone Knowledge Park (KKP) in Gurugram district. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the state government and Keystone Knowledge Park for making available 10,000 square feet area for eligible start-ups sponsored by the government.

Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Dr Raja Sekhar Vundru signed the MoU on the behalf of the state government, whereas the Director of Mayar Group, Amit Sood, signed on the behalf of KKP. KKP is offering a state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, and is part of an integrated eco-system spread over 170 acres for promoting research and development and manufacturing activities in sectors such as aerospace, defence, pharma, agriculture and electronics, an official release said.

On the occasion, the chief minister said KKP would provide jobs to about 8,000 youth. He said after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax, the state would get revenue from the consumers. “If the income of the people increases, they will make more purchases, which will earn revenue for the state in the form of GST. Therefore, to increase the income of the people, we have to generate employment avenues, for which industry and entrepreneurs are important,” he added. Khattar said the state government has implemented a number of schemes to generate employment opportunities. The chief minister also mentioned about the “Saksham Yuva” scheme and said until the educated youth get employed, the state government would pay them Rs 9,000 for 100 hours of work.