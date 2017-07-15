Amit Shah pitches for linking education system with country’s cultural ethos

BJP president Amit Shah today pitched for linking the country’s education system with its cultural ethos to remove “distortions”. (Source: PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah today pitched for linking the country’s education system with its cultural ethos to remove “distortions” as he termed dynasty politics, casteism and minority appeasement as “cankers” affecting the country. “…All distortions in our education system will be removed and the entire system of learning will further improve if we connect it with our core values, with our cultural ethos,” he said while speaking at the launch of the book on the speeches of the party’s ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

While elucidating Mookerjee’s initiatives on education, Shah described him as a “visionary leader” who laid emphasis on the education system which is connected with the basic fundamentals of our society and promotes natural talent. “Mookerjee emphasised on these two points specifically so that education can become a mass movement in the early years of independence as the literacy rate was very low then,” the BJP president said.

Mookerjee founded the right wing nationalist party Bharatiya Jana Sangh which later evolved as the BJP. Shah said the seed sown then by Mookerjee has become a “huge tree” today. “Mookerjee started the party with 10 members which now has a huge base of about 11 crore members,” he said.

He said the BJP is following Mookerjee’s principles to work on the path of nation building unlike other political outfits which have promoted casteism, minority appeasement and dynasty politics in the country. “These three are cankers which are affecting our country,” he said. Lauding the BJP ideologue’s role in nation building, Shah rued that “historians have not done justice with him”.

Mookerjee saved Bengal by pushing for partition of the united Bengal before independence, otherwise the entire state would had become east Pakistan and later Bangladesh, he said. Not only this, he, in the case of Kashmir, also led a mass movement to end the permit system for entering the northern state, Shah added.