AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi gets married in community wedding alongside electrician, tailor

AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi with his wife Priti Ravi. (Source: IE)

In a significant move towards bridging social divides in the country, AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi got married in a mass community wedding that thrilled the participants and gave society at large much to mull over. Among those getting married in the community wedding organised by the chief patron of the Delhi Vikas Sanstha, KC Ravi were eight couples including a cook, an auto spare parts seller, a tailor and an electrician. The community wedding was organised in the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple and had everything a couple wishes for in its wedding. Floral decorations, DJ and caterers added extra charm to the wedding. Vishesh Ravi got married to Priti, a teacher by profession, reported Indian Express.

Talking to the reporters, Vishesh Ravi said that this kind of an act gives out a good message to the people, people should not be wasting money just to show off, he said. He also said that parents who think that their daughter is a burden won’t think so anymore. Vishesh Ravi had won elections in 2015 from Karol Bagh area of Delhi. Vishesh Ravi also confessed to the fact that initially his in-laws were not okay with this idea but soon agreed to it. The bride, Priti Ravi said that she had never imagined her wedding would be like this but she is now glad.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Politicians and MLAs are known for their showy weddings, exchange of high-end gifts and ‘sophisticated’ guest list. A low key marriage of an AAP MLA in this scenerio, not only stands out but might also work in AAP’s favour this election season.