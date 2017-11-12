Blue lighting can help relax your mind after arguments: Study

Had an argument with a friend? Sitting under blue lighting can help you calm down and alleviate such psychosocial stress, scientists claim. (Image: Reuters)

Had an argument with a friend? Sitting under blue lighting can help you calm down and alleviate such psychosocial stress, scientists claim. Scientists including those from the University of Granada (UGR) in Spain have proven, by means of an objective evaluation using electrophysiological measurements, that blue lighting accelerates the relaxation process in comparison with conventional white lighting. Psychosocial stress is a kind of short-term stress that occurs during social or interpersonal relationships, for example while arguing with a friend or when someone pressures you to finish a certain task as soon as possible. The researchers note that psychosocial stress produces some physiological responses that can be measured by means of bio-signals.

This stress is very common and negatively affects people’s health and quality of life. For the study published in the journal PLOS One, the researchers induced stress in twelve volunteers using MIST – a well-described method to cause stress in humans. The session elicited a uniform level of stress in all participants. After a training period of three minutes, the MIST lasted six minutes.

Participants lay down in a room with no stimulus but either a blue or white lighting. Diverse bio-signals, such as heart rate and brain activity, were measured throughout the whole session using an electrocardiogram and an electroencephalogram, respectively. The results showed that blue lighting accelerates the relaxation process, in comparison with conventional white lighting.