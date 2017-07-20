When Salman Khan surprised Shah Rukh Khan, his kids with Being Human E-Cycles gift

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier done a special appearance in Salman Khan starrer Tubelight.

In a warm gesture, Bollywood actor Salman Khan gifted newly launched Being Human E-Cycles to Shah Rukh Khan and his kids. Speaking about the incident, King Khan said he was at home, when the Dabangg star dropped in at his home and gifted e-cycle to him and his kids Aryan and Suhana, an indiatimes.com report said. The actor says they were having a get-together at home when Salman dropped by to give Shah Rukh and his children his newly launched e-cycle, PTI revealed. “We were at home, Aanand (L Rai) was there when Salman just walked in to say hi to me. He got his new e-cycle for me and for Aryan and Suhana as well. Aanand said I should ask him. I said, ‘Salman, there’s one role’, he said, ‘Yeah, let me know’. “Then, everything just worked out perfectly. He had two days off, we needed ten days to put up the set,” says Shah Rukh.

As per report, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier done a special appearance in Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. However the later has now returned the favour by doing a cameo role in Shah Rukh’s forthcoming yet to be titled Aanand L Rai movie. Both actors had recently shot the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had earlier worked together in movies like Karan Arjun. Salman Khan has also done cameos in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Om Shanti Om, and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. When King Khan was asked whether it was tough to convince Salman Khan to do the cameo role, the former said it was not at all difficult.

“He is very kind. This (role) was written a long time back in the film, from the first narration onwards. Salman has also heard the script, I think Aanand wanted to make the film with him at one time. They didn’t have the time, things didn’t work out and VFX wasn’t ready,” Shah Rukh told PTI.

The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The movie also marks first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the Tanu Weds Manu director, india.com report added.