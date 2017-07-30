TV actor Manoj Goyal wife Nileema allegedly commits suicide

TV actor Manoj Goyal who is known for his work on SAB TV lost his wife on Saturday. (Source: IE image)

In a shocking and unfortunate news, popular TV actor Manoj Goyal who is known for his work on SAB TV lost his wife on Saturday, as reported by The Indian Express. According to the report, Goyal’s wife allegedly hung herself as she was going through depression. Nileema also left a suicide note next to her body but didn’t blame anyone. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon and police have filed a report on Sunday. It will further investigate the case. Manoj Goyal is a popular comedy star having starred in SAB TV shows like Golmal Hai Bhai Sab Golmal Hai and Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai. He has an eight-year-old daughter.

When the incident happened, the 40-year-old Neelima was alone at home as Manoj had gone out for work while her daughter was out for tuition. According to the report, Neelima locked herself in the bedroom before taking the step. When her daughter came back from tuition, she found the door locked with no sign of her mother. As she failed to break in, the eight-year-old enquired with the neighbours, who summoned the police. The police entered the bedroom after breaking the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The case in this matter was registered at the Samatanagar police station on Sunday morning under accidental death report. The police have already started the inquiry and will also record the statement of the family. As of now, they have not found anything suspicious.

“One doesn’t get to know the family too personally while working. Manoj and Neelima were a happy couple and it’s shocking to hear the news. My condolence to the family and hope God gives strength to Manoj and his daughter to overcome the loss,” one of Manoj’s co-star told Indianexpress.com on condition of anonymity.