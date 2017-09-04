Thala Ajith Kumar movie Vivegam achieves what seemed almost impossible, breaks Baahubali record at Chennai box office

This is something which is massive and nearly unbelievable! (Photo from Twitter of CineGalaxyUSA)

This is something which is massive and nearly unbelievable! Believe it or not but it is true that a movie of Ajith Kumar, popularly known as Thala Ajith, has just broken the record of a movie of superstar Prabhas. Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and now it has broken Baahubali: The Beginning’s record at Chennai Box Office. Vivegam has become the highest grossing Tamil film in Chennai. According to famous Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Vivegam has overtaken Baahubali: The Beginning at Chennai box office. Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share Vivegam’s box office collection at Chennai. Bala wrote, “At the end of 2nd weekend, #Vivegam collects ~ ₹ 8.50 Cr in Chennai.. Overtakes #BaahubaliTheBeginning ‘s Gross of ₹ 8.25 Cr.. #6 AT Chennai.”

At the end of 2nd weekend, #Vivegam collects ~ ₹ 8.50 Cr in Chennai.. Overtakes #BaahubaliTheBeginning ‘s Gross of ₹ 8.25 Cr.. #6 AT Chennai — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 4, 2017

Earlier, film editor Antony L Ruben had said that spy thriller “Vivegam” will be on par with SS Rajamouli’s mega-blockbuster “Baahubali” in terms of visuals. Ruben said the technicians, who worked on the film, have delivered world-class results. “I can proudly say that ‘Vivegam’ will be on par with ‘Baahubali’ regarding the technical aspects and grandeur. Another reason to feel proud is that we didn’t outsource CGI and VFX technicians from other states or country. All our technicians are from Chennai, and they have delivered world- class output,” Ruben said.

The film editor said it was satisfying to work on “Vivegam”, which was his most challenging film till date.

#Vivegam Half a Million $$ $517k despite mixed talk, low ratings, trade pundits written off on day 1. Thanks to the audience who supported. pic.twitter.com/cwp5MkLGbM — CineGalaxy (@CineGalaxyUSA) September 4, 2017

The movie, directed by Siva, stars Ajith, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan.

“Vivegam” was released on August 24.