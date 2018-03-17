Raid Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer earns over 10 crores on day 1

Raid Box Office Collection: It’s the time to rejoice for Ajay Devgn! The actor who is well-known for his angry, intense looks has again roared at the box office.

Raid Box Office Collection Day 1: It’s the time to rejoice for Ajay Devgn! The actor who is well-known for his angry, intense looks has again roared at the box office. Released on Friday, Devgn’s ‘Raid’ has got to a great opening at the box office as it earned Rs 10.04 Crore on Friday. “After an ordinary start in morning shows, #Raid jumped post noon onwards… Evening/night shows saw super growth… A double-digit start for a non-masala, realistic film is heartening… Strong word of mouth should boost numbers on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 10.04 cr. India biz,” tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

What’s the striking part about Raid’s first-day collection is that it earned more than many film critics had expected to gross on the opening day. Most of the trade pundits had expected around Rs 8 Crore for Raid on an opening day. Raid has also received good word of mouth from the audience. in overseas markets as well. The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial that also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla was released across 369 screens in the overseas markets on Day 1. The Rajkumar Gupta film is touted as a crisp and entertaining film by the director who made No One Killed Jessica and Ghanchakkar. Ajay Devgn’s wife and actress Kajol also tweeted about the film that she “loved it”. She laughed and clapped on watching the movie, however, it was Devgn’s son Yug’s reaction that won over everyone. On behalf of Yug, Kajol tweeted that he “learnt about income tax”.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is based on the country’s longest IT-raids that took place in Lucknow in the 1980s. It is the story of income tax officer Amay Patnaik played by Ajay Devgn, who is an honest income tax officer who doesn’t fear anybody. In fact, Devgn is so honest that he had been transferred 49 times in seven years.

It is also to be seen now that whether Raid crosses the income by Ajay Devgn’s previous films – Golmaal Again: Rs 205.69 crore, Baadshaho: Rs 78.1 crore and Shivaay: Rs 100.33 crore. Considering the good numbers from Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Anushka Sharma’s Pari, it will be seen in the forthcoming days that how much does this action-packed Ajay Devgn movie earns.