Raees: Shahrukh Khan starrer released; Top 5 reasons to watch this blockbuster

Raees: The last time we saw Shahrukh Khan spreading his magical wand was in ‘Fan’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’ in 2016, and he has hit the silver-screen in early 2017 with his power-packed performance as an action hero and this time with ‘Raees’. ‘Raees’, brings back the King of Romance in a totally different avatar, and he is all set to spread his magic with the movie which has released today. The movie and song promos had already created a lot of hype among the people and the movie is nothing but the return of ‘King Khan’ with his brilliant performance. The buzz surrounding the movie was in full flame, be it for the way it was promoted, the speculation surrounding it or the controversies it leapt into. It is a special movie and here we list 5 reasons why you cannot give it a miss:

1. Raees sees the amalgamation of two seasoned actors who give an outstanding performance. Shahrukh Khan steals the show with his role as a gangster, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as usual gives out his best performance in the role of a fearless and defiant police officer. Their perfomances keep you glued to the screen till the gripping end and the chemistry between the two bowls you over.

2. Besides having two big names in the movie, the supporting cast gives an amazing lift to the film. Mohd. Zeeshan Ayub aced the role of SRK’s confidante. Besides, Mahira Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha,Narendra Jha, Jaideep Alahawat,Utkarsh Mazumdar and Uday Tikekar performances give the movie the required edge. Mahira Khan as the love interest of Shahrukh Khan does her role with confidence.

3. Recreating an era is a task in itself, but director Rahul Dholakia manages to put his audience into that retro space and transports the viewers into that period seamlessly. The production design has successfully recreated the era and Dholakia and his team of writers made sure that it keeps the audience engrossed throughout.

4. Dialogues played a very important role in this movie and hence it has found its resonance amongst the audiene. Lines like ‘Baniye Ka Dimaag Aur Miyanbhai Ki Daring’ and ‘Ammi Jaan Kehti Thi, Koi Dhanda Chota Nahi Hota, Aur Dhande Se Bada Koi Dharam Nahi Hota’ has been well perceived by the audience.

5. Lastly, the direction of this high voltage drama is the anchor of the ship not to forget the performances of the duo (SRK and Nawazuddin) who breathe life to their characters. Though movie with similar plots have been made before, but its performances which puts the movie a notch higher.