Oscar-nominated screenwriter Joseph Bologna dead

Actor, writer, and director Joseph Bologna, who was also nominated at the Academy Awards for the screenplay adaptation of “Lovers and Others Strangers”, is dead. He was 82. Bologna died Sunday morning at City of Hope hospital in Duarte, California. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago, said his wife of 52 years, actress and screenwriter Renee Taylor, reports hollywoodreporter.com. He played TV star King Kaiser in the backstage comedy inspired by Mel Brooks’ experiences as a young TV writer on Sid Caesar’s legendary “Your Show of Shows.” Bologna and Taylor co-wrote and starred in the Broadway show “Lovers and Others Strangers” in 1968. The pair then earned Oscar nominations for their screenplay adaptation for the 1970 film starring Gig Young and Bea Arthur.

The pair also won a Writers Guild Award for their 1971 movie “Made For Each Other” in which they also starred. He directed numerous commercials before turning his focus to the stage with Taylor. Bologna’s other film credits include “Woman of the Year”, “Blame It on Rio” and “The Woman in Red”, “Transylvania 6-5000”, and “It Had to Be You”. More recently, he lent his voice to 2006’s “Ice Age: The Meltdown”. The family has said that funeral services are being arranged at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills.