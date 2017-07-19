Game of Thrones season 7: After positive reviews in premiere of fantasy drama, Ed Sheeren to appear in The Simpson

The British singer appeared for about 39 minutes during the premiere of Game of Thrones season 7. (Reuters)

After the positive review that Ed Sheeren has got in the Game of Thrones season 7, he is all set to appear in an episode in The Simpson. He will play the role of Brendan as Lisa’s love interest, the dailymail report said. The actor shared the picture of his character from an article published in Sky News. While sharing the caption, he captioned, “This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x”. As per Sky News the actor will appear in a series which is all set to begin in October, the report added.

Earlier, the British singer appeared for about 39 minutes during the premiere of Game of Throne session 7, which was aired on July 16. Sheeren appeared when his character’s voice caught the attention of Arya Stark, the role played by Maisie Williams, as she was riding through the forest. He was seen as a soldier leading a group in song in the premiere of the HBO fantasy drama.

Sheeran’s character in the episode hums, “For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman’s hands are warm,” while sitting along with a group of soldiers who stopped to have something to eat before heading to The Riverlands, said ET Online report.“It’s a pretty song, I’ve never heard it before.” “It’s a new one,” he added.

Few days back, he posted a shot of himself on Instagram with a caption, saying“Throwback to the time I was a Lannister.” He had also posted a photo of himself along with Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.