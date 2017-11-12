From massive box office collection to huge critical acclaim, Padmavati may score big in these areas

The film which releases on December 1 stars some top stars of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and has been helmed by critically acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Padmavati has been creating quite a buzz. Be it for its controversial content, budget or the star power, the film has been subjected to both scathing as well as complimentary remarks. The film which releases on December 1 stars some top stars of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and has been helmed by critically acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And all of this adds up to massive box office collections. Now, in 2017, the top box office collections have been by Golmaal Again at Rs 199.74 cr, Judwaa 2 at Rs 138.55 cr and Toilet Ek Prem Katha at Rs 134.22 cr. Now, none of these had any controversy to power up the collections. Padmavati has – in plenty! And that means Bhansali, Deepika Padukone and others will laugh all the way to the bank. However, a big cloud of doubt hovers over the release of the film, courtesy the backlash from certain sections. They claim that the character Rani Padmavati has been sketched incorrectly by the director and some historically acceptable facts are being presented in a faulty manner.

But that surely hasn’t grounded the excitement around the release of the film. Instead, the hype has got us yearning for the film’s release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been tactfully letting us into the film, giving us a peep through the trailer, posters and the video tracks. And yes, he has also said that there is nothing controversial in the movie about Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. There is no doubt that the film is the industry’s next best thing. You doubt? Well then check out these aspects that will make it a box office collections powerhouse:

The actors:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one man who knows what he wants and from whom. This is the reason why he has given us some memorable on-screen jodis, films and songs and has hardly gone wrong with them. Sanjay Leela Bhansali instead of playing safe chose to take the risk by pairing Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. As a matter of fact, the onscreen jodi of Ranveer and Deepika is a blockbuster hit but Bhansali did what most would have been skeptic about. Besides Deepika Padukone’s ravishing looks, what is very evident from the trailer that Ranveer Singh is all geared up to set a benchmark for the upcoming villains.

The sets:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali films have larger than life sets, take for example Ramleela, Baajirao Mastaani, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or Devdas. The grandeur of the sets and the real life aspect rendered to them is just commendable. The film’s trailer showcases the larger than life forts and palaces which were recreated to render the feel of Chittorgarh fort since the film was restricted from being shot there. This will be interesting to see if Bhansali could get all thet right!

The budget:

According to reports, Padmavati has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 180-190 cr which is almost equal to the budget of Baahubali. It will not be wrong to say that a film being made with this big-budget surely has some mettle!

Controversies!

From the time the film has been conceived, the actors, directors and script have been embroiled in controversies. From sets being ransacked by political and religious parties to an alleged scuffle with Bhansali, the film has litrally seen it all! The film is surely getting all the attention and it is being expected that it will work in the interest of the film.

The director:

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali is associated with a film, you know what is in store for you. This man is so passionate about his projects that you can actually see the hard work that went into the making of his films. His films are larger than life, yet he never fails to attach the real life nuances to the characters to makes them believable. Bhansali has hardly disappointed us and expectedly Padmavati will play well!