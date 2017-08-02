Baahubali Prabhas to romance Shraddha Kapoor, not Anushka Shetty in Saaho?

The makers of Saaho, Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas’ upcoming release, have replaced lead actress Anushka Shetty by Shraddha Kapoor, reports Bollywood Life. (Image: Twitter)

The makers of Saaho, Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas’ upcoming release, have replaced lead actress Anushka Shetty by Shraddha Kapoor, reports Bollywood Life. After watching the duo, Prabhas and Anushka in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, fans were eagerly waiting to watch their favorite on-screen couple once again in Saaho. Anushka is reportedly undergoing rigorous training to get into shape for her role in the movie Saaho, according to IB Times. Though Shraddha Kapoor will be replacing the South actress in the movie, sources claimed this replacement was done since Anushka was still 5-8 kgs overweight than the apt weight required for the role in the Prabhas starrer Saaho, according to Bollywood Life.

This news, if true, comes as a rude shock to all fans, who were waiting eagerly to watch Baahubali 2 couple romance on screen once again. We can only wonder if the same chemistry would be seen between Anushka’s replacement, Shraddha, and Prabhas.

Reports earlier also claimed that makers of Saaho wanted a Bollywood star as the lead actress in Saaho to make sure the audience of the movie is pan-India and not just the South. Other actresses like Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani were also rumored to replace Anushka Shetty but according to the current report by Bollywood Life, Shraddha Kapoor has managed to bag the role.

According to IB Times, Shraddha was approached for the role earlier as well but later the makers shifted their focus to other actresses since Shraddha quoted a high fee. We wonder if Shraddha has now agreed to charge a low fee for the role.