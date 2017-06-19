Aamir Khan’s unseen photos with his children is the best Father’s Day post you’ll see today

Aamir giving a sneak-peak in his personal life is a rare thing. The actor, unlike other celebrities, doesn’t share his personal moments that often on social media.

Father’s Day 2017: Celebrating the occasion of Father’s Day, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Sunday posted photos of himself with his three children – daughter Ira Khan, elder son Junaid Khan, and youngest son Azad Rao Khan. The pictures, undoubtedly show Aamir Khan’s side as a caring father. In first picture, Aamir is seen hanging out with daughter Ira. While in another Tweet, Aamir is working out in the gym with sons Junaid and tiny tot Azad Rao. Aamir giving a sneak-peak in his personal life is a rare thing. The actor, unlike other celebrities, doesn’t share his personal moments that often on social media. Watching these pictures posted by him on Fathers Day, itself tells much about the bond he shares with his children.

Aamir is currently busy shooting for his upcoming venture Thugs of Hindostan. The Rang De Basanti actor is teeming up with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Dhoom 3 co-star Katrina Kaif for the movie, Indianexpress.com reports.

Here’s the post from Aamir Khan on Twitter

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie will see Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan sharing the screen for the first time. The coming together of Big B and Aamir makes the movie even more special as the fans are excited to see the two great performers share screen space in the movie. However, not much about the film is known so far, and even the actor’s looks are being kept under wraps by the Thugs team.

Apart from Aamir Khan, other celebrities also celebrated the day, and extended their tributes to their dads. Actress Anushka Sharma wrote, “The world would be even more wonderful if there were more men like you papa! Thank you for your strength and kindness in my life.” Sunil Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, also expressed her love for the actor, she wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to my biggest strength n greatest weakness. I love you even when I don’t express it enough. Thank you for encouraging my madness”. “Some super heroes don’t have capes. They are just called ‘dad’. Happy Father’s Day Shirish Kunder,” Farah Khan wrote. “It’s a special feeling watching your husband evolve as a father,” wrote Sonali Bendre