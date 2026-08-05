Nifty 50, Sensex today at close: Indian benchmark indices ended with modest gains on Wednesday. The Sensex closed 152.05 points, or 0.19%, higher at 78,581.00, while the Nifty settled 9.75 points, or 0.04%, higher at 24,624.65.

Among the top gainers on the Sensex were UltraTech Cement, which rose 2.04%, followed by NTPC (+1.77%), State Bank of India (+1.74%), Mahindra & Mahindra (+1.73%) and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) (+1.34%).

On the losing side, Bharat Electronics slipped 0.71%, while Reliance Industries declined 0.93%. Information technology stocks remained under pressure, with HCL Technologies falling 1.12% and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) losing 1.23%

Nifty 50, Sensex today at 1:00 PM: In the afternoon trade on Wednesday, the benchmark indices traded on a mixed note, with the Sensex slipping 23.69 points, or 0.03%, to 78,405.26, while the Nifty 50 declined 84.65 points, or 0.34%, to 24,530.25. Meanwhile, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index touched its 52-week hig.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said, “The Small Cap Index had been consolidating within the 19,470–18,596 range over the past six weeks. The index has now broken above the upper end of this range and has scaled a fresh all-time high.”

“Technically, it continues to trade above its key short-term and long-term moving averages, reflecting a strong underlying trend. The DI+ has crossed above the DI- on the ADX indicator, signalling that buyers are firmly in control. Additionally, the MACD has crossed above its signal line, further reinforcing the bullish momentum,” added Shah.

He noted, “The 19,450–19,400 zone is likely to act as an immediate support, and the index is expected to extend its uptrend as long as it holds above this zone.”

Nifty 50, Sensex today at 10:15 AM: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) began announcing the outcome of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra stating that the committee has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains at 5%, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate continue at 5.5%.

Indian equity markets remained largely steady. At the time of writing, the Sensex was trading 334.55 points, or 0.43%, higher at 78,766.51, while the Nifty 50 was almost unchanged, down 2.55 points at 24,612.35. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened past the 95-per-dollar mark to hit a one-month high.

Among Sensex stocks, Trent was the top gainer, rising 1.95%, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), which gained 1.82% each. NTPC also traded higher, up 1.65%. On the downside, Sun Pharma declined 0.94%, TCS slipped 0.77%, while BEL edged 0.51% lower.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at open: Indian equity indices opened Wednesday’s trade on a higher note after the crude oil prices slipped. The Nifty 50 opened the trade 14 points or 0.06% higher at 24,628.85, while Sensex surged 481 points or 0.61% to trade at 78,910.

InterGlobe Aviation held the top spot in the Nifty 50. It was followed by Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, and Wipro.

Share market today at pre-open: The global markets are trading on a higher note. The Asian peers jumped in morning trade after the US announced to soon reopen the Hormuz Strait. Indian investor sentiment also followed the trend. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a gap-up start for Indian markets. It is up 149 points or 0.80%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.64% lower at 24,615, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.27% lower at 78,429.

Key global and domestic cues for August 05, 2026

RBI MPC

Indian markets will be keenly following the results of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Given the risk of El Niño and war in West Asia, experts are concerned about inflation. Thus, they expect the RBI to hold key lending rates with a wait-and-watch mode.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Wednesday’s trade on a higher note following overnight gains on Wall Street, aided by falling crude oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shot up 3% while the Topix surged 1.45%. The Kospi jumped 3.96% at the open, while the small-cap Kosdaq surged 2.32%.

US markets on Monday

On Tuesday, the news of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz pushed the US stock markets to a fresh high. The S&P 500 index gained 1.79% and hit a fresh high for the first time since June, closing at 7,736.52. The Nasdaq Composite popped 2.59% to close at 26,584.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 907.47 points, or 1.71%, to end at 54,085.88.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices slipped after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Hormuz Strait deal is likely this week.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 0.50% to trade at $75.39 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures were trading almost 0.25% lower at $79.16, below the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices traded 0.41% lower at $75.46 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,134.20 an ounce, down 0.44%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,44,020 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.9% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,43,770 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,08,015. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.72% lower at $59.81 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate surged 2.27% to Rs 2.21 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,446.47 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 936.14 crore on August 04, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading flat at 99.87. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.03% to close at 95.38 to the dollar on August 04.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Sugar sector’s stocks surged the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 3.14% in market capitalisation. Further, Restaurant stocks were followed by the Electronics sector stocks, which were further followed by the Ethanol stocks. However, the Insurance sector stocks fell the most, declining 4.24%.