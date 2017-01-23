Uttarakhand elections: Angry over Congress ticket distribution, Aryendra Sharma supporters vandalise party office

Unhappy over the party’s ticket distribution, supporters of Congress leader Aryendra Sharma turned violent on Sunday. (Picture credit: Google+)

Unhappy over the party’s ticket distribution, supporters of Congress leader Aryendra Sharma turned violent on Sunday. The supporters got disappointed by denial of party ticket to their leader for the Assembly election in Uttarakhand. Hundreds of Congress party workers vandalized the state congress office and demonstrated on road in Raipur. Congress party on Sunday had released its first list where names of 63 candidates were announced for the assembly election.

Aryendra Sharma was expecting party ticket from Sahaspur assembly seat but the party has given the ticket to Congress president Kishore Upadhyay from that constituency. Aryendra Sharma had contested for this seat in 2012 and got considerable votes but could not win the seat. Kishor Upadhyay had also lost the seat to an independent candidate Dinesh Dhanai in 2012 assembly election in Uttarakhand. This was one of the reasons for anger among protesters who threw chairs, broke furniture, tore off posters and raised slogans against both Chief Minister Harish Rawat as well as state party president Kishore Upadhyay.

In the list of contestants released by Congress for Uttarakhand Assembly election, Chief Minister Harish Rawat was announced to be contesting from Kiccha and Haridwar, T.P.S. Rawat from Lansdown, Mantri Prasad Naithani from Deoprayag, Laxmi Rana from Rudraprayag while Surendra Singh Negi was announced to be contesting from Kotdwar. Godavri Thapli is announced to be fighting from Mussourie, Raj Kumar from Rajpur Road, Suryakant Dhasmana from Dehradun Cantt., Rajpal Kharola from Rishikesh, Dinesh Agarwal from Dharampur while, Nav Prabhat will be contesting for Vikasnagar.

Supporters of other members of party who could not make through the first list also came together to show their annoyance against party’s decision. Congress workers from Haridwar were also witnessed supporting their candidates at the party office. Seeing the situation, employees had to lock some rooms of the office fearing damages.