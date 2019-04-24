Udit Raj joins Congress day after BJP snub in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting Member of Parliament from North West Delhi today joined the Congress, a day after he was snubbed by his former party’s leadership in its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Raj, a prominent Dalit face, has been replaced by Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans as the BJP’s candidate for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming general elections.

Interestingly, Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia has been named as the party’s candidate from North-West Delhi, a reserved seat. It remains to be seen what ticket will Raj get now that he has joined the Congress party.

The Congress party on Wednesday welcomed Udit Raj into the party and also tweeted a photo of Raj with party president Rahul Gandhi.

The saffron party had released the BJP candidate list for Delhi Lok Sabha elections with much fanfare on Tuesday, naming prominent names for candidature.

However, the list spelled doom for the association between Udit Raj who had merged his Indian Justice Party (IJP) with the BJP before the election that saw the party win by good numbers. Raj along with six other BJP parliamentarians led to party’s complete victory in the national capital.

An upset Udit Raj had later told NDTV that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AAP president Arvind Kejriwal had “warned” him.

Early on Tuesday, Udit Raj had threatened to resign from the BJP if denied a ticket.

“I am waiting for ticket if not given to me I will do good bye to party,” his tweet had read. Raj had also revealed his intentions to contest as an independent candidate in case he doesn’t get the ticket.

But as the day went by and BJP released the Delhi Candidate list, it became clear that the party had snubbed him.

BJP Candidate list 2019 for Delhi Lok Sabha

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan is being fielded from Chandni Chowk whereas BJP state unit president Manoj Tiwari will fight from North East Delhi. Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Saheb Singh Verma, has been fielded from West Delhi while Ramesh Bidhuri will fight from South Delhi.

Meenakshi Lekhi has been given the ticket for South Delhi and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been named to fight for East Delhi.