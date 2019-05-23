Rajasthan Lok Sabha election results: Full list of winners

Rajasthan election results 2019- Full list of winners: The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a clean sweep in Rajasthan where it lost power to Congress only last December. BJP candidates are leading in 24 seats while its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is leading in one seat. According to a PTI report, as many as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes. BJP's Subhas Chand Baheria (Bhilwara) is leading with a margin of 4,45,082 votes while PP Chaudhary (Pali), Devji Patel (Chittorgarh) and Diya Kumari (Rajsamand) are surging ahead with a margin of over 3 lakh votes each. Those who are leading with a margin of more than two lakh votes include Bhagirath Chaudhary (Ajmer) Balak Nath (Alwar), Kailash Chaudhary (Barmer), Nihal \u00a0Chand (Ganganagar), Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur Rural), Dushyant Singh (Jhalawar-Baran). Kanakmal Katara (Banswara), Rajita Koli (Bharatpur), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Ramcharan Bohra (Jaipur), Devji Patel (Jalore), Narendra Kumar (Jhunjhunu), Gajendra Singh Shekhwat (Jodhpur), Om Birla (Kota), Sumedhanand (Sikar), Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur) are leading with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes. BJP's alliance partner Rastriya Loktantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal is ahead with over one lakh vote margin. The Congress, which won the assembly elections in December, is trailing on all the 25 seats. In Jodhpur, Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing behind BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 1,01,628 votes. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has himself represented Jodhpur seat in Lok sabha for five times from 1980 to 1999. Rajasthan Lok Sabha election result - List of winners 1) Ajmer - 2) Alwar- 3) Banswara (ST) - 4) Barmer - 5) Bharatpur (SC) - 6) Bhilwara - 7) Bikaner (SC) - 8) Chittorgarh - 9) Churu - 10) Dausa (ST) - 11) Ganganagar (SC) - 12) Jaipur - 13) Jaipur Rural - 14) Jalore - 15) Jhalawar-Baran - 16) Jhunjhunu - 17) Jodhpur - 18) Karauli-Dholpur (SC) - 19) Kota - 20) Nagaur - 21) Pali - 22) Rajsamand - 23) Sikar- 24) Tonk-Sawai Madhopur - 25) Udaipur (ST) - The main election issues in the state are farmer distress, unemployment and various welfare schemes.