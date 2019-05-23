title-bar

Rajasthan Lok Sabha election results: Full list of winners

By: |
Published: May 23, 2019 2:46:17 PM

Rajasthan election result: After registering it's worst-ever performance in Rajasthan in 2014, Congress can only go up from zero.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha election resultsVoters show their ID cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station, during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagaur district. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan election results 2019- Full list of winners: The BJP-led NDA is heading towards a clean sweep in Rajasthan where it lost power to Congress only last December. BJP candidates are leading in 24 seats while its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is leading in one seat. According to a PTI report, as many as 21 out of the 24 BJP candidates are leading by a margin of over one lakh votes. BJP’s Subhas Chand Baheria (Bhilwara) is leading with a margin of 4,45,082 votes while PP Chaudhary (Pali), Devji Patel (Chittorgarh) and Diya Kumari (Rajsamand) are surging ahead with a margin of over 3 lakh votes each. Those who are leading with a margin of more than two lakh votes include Bhagirath Chaudhary (Ajmer) Balak Nath (Alwar), Kailash Chaudhary (Barmer), Nihal  Chand (Ganganagar), Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur Rural), Dushyant Singh (Jhalawar-Baran).

Kanakmal Katara (Banswara), Rajita Koli (Bharatpur), Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Ramcharan Bohra (Jaipur), Devji Patel (Jalore), Narendra Kumar (Jhunjhunu), Gajendra Singh Shekhwat (Jodhpur), Om Birla (Kota), Sumedhanand (Sikar), Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur) are leading with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes. BJP’s alliance partner Rastriya Loktantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal is ahead with over one lakh vote margin.

The Congress, which won the assembly elections in December, is trailing on all the 25 seats. In Jodhpur, Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing behind BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 1,01,628 votes. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has himself represented Jodhpur seat in Lok sabha for five times from 1980 to 1999.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha election result – List of winners

1) Ajmer –
2) Alwar-
3) Banswara (ST) –
4) Barmer –
5) Bharatpur (SC) –
6) Bhilwara –
7) Bikaner (SC) –
8) Chittorgarh –
9) Churu –
10) Dausa (ST) –
11) Ganganagar (SC) –
12) Jaipur –
13) Jaipur Rural –
14) Jalore –
15) Jhalawar-Baran –
16) Jhunjhunu –
17) Jodhpur –
18) Karauli-Dholpur (SC) –
19) Kota –
20) Nagaur –
21) Pali –
22) Rajsamand –
23) Sikar-
24) Tonk-Sawai Madhopur –
25) Udaipur (ST) –

The main election issues in the state are farmer distress, unemployment and various welfare schemes.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Rajasthan Lok Sabha election results: Full list of winners
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition