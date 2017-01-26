Mukhtar Ansari joins Mayawati’s BSP: Here are the five key facts about the don-turned-politician

As political fight intensifies in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the 2017 assembly elections, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), today included gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his kin in the party. And with the inclusion of Mukhtar, his brothers, Sibgatulla and Afzal, and son Abbas Ansari in the party, while Mukhtar will be contesting for BSP from Mau Sadar, his son Abbas Ansari got tickets from Ghosi. Reportedly, the inclusion of the gangster-turned-politician in BSP came after Mukhtar was ignored of candidature in the Samajwadi Party by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. There had been speculations of the redundancy of the merger between the Ansari brother’s Quami Ekta Dal (QED) and Samajwadi Party, since Akhilesh Yadav fielded Altaf Ansari from Mau Sadar seat from where Mukhtar is the sitting MLA.
Addressing the media, BSP supremo Mayawati stated that there had been no criminal element in the party ever, Mayawati said that BSP gives chances to people if they want to improve under the BSP ‘umbrella’. And as Mayawati defended the party’s move clarifying that the charges against Mukhtar have not been proven and the party decision has been taken with that into consideration, here are a few key facts about Mukhtar Ansari:
Also Watch:
- Primarily a member of Poorvanchal area’s Makhanu Singh’s gang, Ansari and his gang were at loggerheads with Brijesh Sing’s gang, in the 1990s, with both competing for the control of the Rs 100 crore contract business at Ghazipur. Both the gangs were involved in several criminal activities including extortion, kidnapping, running protection and others.
- Well known for criminal activities in the district of Mau, Mukhtar Ansari has been elected as the Member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Mau for four times.
- Mukhtar, the Prime accused in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, had first won the assembly election as a member of the BSP and the next two independently.
- The Ansari brothers formed the Quami Ekta Dal in 2010, and Mukhtar won the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly election from Mau, as a candidate of QED.
- Recently, the Samajwadi Party state unit President and the brother of party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, invited QED to merge with SP, but the merger failed as UP Chief Minister strongly opposed it.