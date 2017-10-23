Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM warns states, says opposing development won’t fetch them single rupee from Centre

In a stern message to Opposition led by Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the state governments who were opposed to development of receiving no help from the Centre. (PTI image)

In a stern message to Opposition led by Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the state governments who were opposed to development of receiving no help from the Centre, according to Indian Express report. PM Modi also tore into Congress for questioning the alleged delay in announcement of dates of polls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Gujarat. In a veiled attack at the Opposition party, the Prime Minister said ‘they’ had no right to question the EC as it was due to the ‘recounting allowed’ by the poll body that the Congress party won its single Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat in August this year. PM Modi said these while speaking in Vadodara.

PM Narendra Modi was on a day-long visit to Gujarat. The Prime Minister also vowed to continue the process of taking ‘important decisions’ regarding the reforms as he had asserted that the economy is on track after ‘hardcore’ decisions. PM Modi had also reached out to traders over GST, assuring them that their past records will not be checked by the Income Tax department if they join the formal economy by getting themselves registered under the new tax regime. “After all reforms and hard decisions, the economy of the country is on track and is going in the right direction,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi had also inaugurated and laid foundations of several projects of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation amounting to Rs 1,140 crores as well as the foundation of the expansion of the Capacity Expansion Project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)’s approximately 1,040 km Mundra-Delhi Petroleum Product pipeline (MDPL) from its existing 5 to 8 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) at a total cost of Rs.1879 crores.

On October 12, the EC had announced Assembly poll schedule for Himachal Pradesh but did not announce the dates for Gujarat, only saying that it would go to the polls before December 18. This has been questioned by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, senior leader P Chidambaram and some others in the Congress party.