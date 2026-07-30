Indian Railways will roll out an online personal luggage booking facility for passengers travelling on confirmed tickets from July 31. This will allow passengers to reserve luggage space digitally before their journey.

The new system is designed to simplify the luggage booking process and reduce the need for passengers to complete the formalities at railway parcel offices. The facility will apply to personal luggage carried inside reserved compartments and will be available only to passengers holding confirmed tickets.

According to a Railway Board letter dated July 20, 2026, all zonal railways have been instructed to implement the online booking system from July 31.

“Vide this office letter dated 07.03.2025 referred above (Ref. 1), in principle it was decided to implement online booking of personal luggage up to maximum prescribed weight limit to be carried along with passenger inside reserved compartment on confirmed tickets only. In view of above it has been decided to implement online booking of luggage w.e.f 31.07.2026,” it said.

Online facility to follow existing luggage rules

The Railway Board had earlier, through a letter dated March 7, 2025, clarified that the free luggage allowance and maximum permissible weight are identical for AC 3-Tier (3AC), AC 3 Economy (3E) and AC Chair Car (CC). Therefore, excess luggage booking will generally not be permitted in these classes unless the free allowance itself attracts charges.

The booking portal will display details such as the list of prohibited items, class-wise luggage allowance, maximum weight permitted inside compartments and penalties applicable for carrying luggage beyond the prescribed limit.

“All other terms and conditions related to luggage booking shall be ensured. The list of restricted items not to be booked as luggage, class-wise free allowance and maximum weight permitted to be booked inside compartment, penal provision on carrying of excess luggage beyond the prescribed limit inside compartment etc. shall be displayed during the process of online booking.

CRIS is requested to ensure development of application for online booking of personal luggage for confirmed passengers and its testing as per above,” the letter reads.

Free luggage allowance remains unchanged

The online booking system will continue to follow the existing luggage rules prescribed by Indian Railways.

Under the Railway Board’s Freight Marketing Circular No. 38 of 2006, passengers are entitled to carry 70 kg free in First AC, 50 kg in First Class and Second AC, 40 kg in Third AC, AC Chair Car and Sleeper Class, and 35 kg in Second Class.

ALSO READ How many coaches does one TTE check on Indian Railways? Railway Minister explains

Passengers travelling in eligible classes can also book luggage beyond the free allowance up to the maximum permissible limit by paying charges at 1.5 times the applicable luggage rate, subject to the rules governing luggage carriage inside reserved coaches.

The Railway Board has directed the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to develop and test the online booking application to support the rollout across the railway network.