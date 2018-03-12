CBSE makes big changes in Class 9th, 11th syllabus, many subjects dropped; students, parents can check details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced some major changes in the syllabus for Class 9 and 11 students.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced some major changes in the syllabus for Class 9 and 11 students. The board has announced to discontinue English Communicative from the academic session 2018-19 for class 9. English Communicative was earlier elected by students entering class 9 in CBSE affiliated schools, however, the board has posted circular on its website cbseacademic.nic.in for the schools to not to continue the subjects. In a letter dated March 9, 2018, the board has discontinued two other electives for class 9 students and three for class 11 students.

According to the circular, CBSE has advised the schools not to offer some subjects in the classes for 9 and 11 from the forthcoming session of 2018-19. However, the students pursuing these subjects currently in class 9 and 11 shall continue with them in class 10 and 12 in the session 2018-19, the notice has said. Apart from these, subjects like Information and Communication Technology and e-Publishing and e-office for class 9 are also on the list of discontinuing subjects. For class 11, students from the next session will not be studying subjects like Dance – Mohiniyattam, Multimedia and Web Technology and English Elective – CBSE.

Besides, CBSE has also merged some vocational electives subjects. These subjects include Agriculture, Fashion Studies and Mass Media Studies. These will be offered as Vocational Electives from the session 2018-19 in class 11. In another change ‘Sanskrit Communicative’ has been renamed ‘Sanskrit’ as prescribed by NCERT. While the board has also renamed ‘Foundations of Information Technology’ to ‘Computer Applications’.

Meanwhile, CBSE board examination is underway for classes 10 and 12 across the nation. More than 28 lakh candidates are appearing for class 10 and 12 examinations. Around 16 lakh students have registered for class X exams, while candidates around 12 lakh have registered for class XII examination this year. The class X board examination has been reintroduced from this year after the government decided to do away with the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE) adopted earlier.