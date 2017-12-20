BITSAT 2018 Application Process begins; from exam date to eligibility, check details here

BITSAT 2018: The last date for applying by completing the online application form along with prescribed fee is 5:00 PM on 13th March 2018.

BITSAT 2018: Application process for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2018 has started on the official website at bitsadmission.com. Candidates who wish to secure admission at one of the Birla Institute of Technology & Science campuses can visit the official website to know more about the admission process. BITSAT is conducted every year for admission to various programmes at one of the four campuses of BITS-Pilani at Pilani, Goa, Dubai and Hyderabad. Students who wish to secure a seat in Integrated First degree programmes including BE, Pharma and MSc programmes in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) can apply from today. According to the information available on the official website, the exam will be conducted next year from May 16 to May 31.

The last date for applying by completing the online application form along with prescribed fee is 5:00 PM on 13th March 2018. Candidates are not required to send the application form by post. Mentioned below are the important information that the candidates need to know about the exam-

BITSAT-2018 provides admission to the below mentioned Integrated First degree programmes:

(i) at BITS, Pilani – Pilani Campus:

B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing.

B.Pharm.;

M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and

M.Sc.: General Studies.

(ii) at BITS, Pilani – K. K. Birla Goa Campus:

B.E.: Chemical, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical.

M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics.

(iii) at BITS, Pilani – Hyderabad Campus:

B.E.: Chemical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation, Mechanical, Manufacturing.

B.Pharm.;

M.Sc.: Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Physics.

BITSAT-2018 eligibility criteria-

(i) For admission to all the above programmes except B.Pharm.: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and adequate proficiency in English.

(ii) For admission to B.Pharm.: Candidates should have passed the 12th examination of 10+2 system from a recognized Central or State board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for Pharmacy program.

BITSAT-2018 Test Format:

BITSAT-2018 will be of total 3-hour duration (without break). The test consists of four parts:

Part I : Physics

Part II : Chemistry

Part III : (a) English Proficiency and (b) Logical Reasoning

Part IV : Mathematics or Biology (For B.Pharm candidates)

BITSAT 2018 Important dates and deadlines: