Big achievement! These 2 teams of IIT Madras made institute proud, bagged top honours in this big challenge

It’s a big achievement for IIT Madras students.

It’s a big achievement for IIT Madras as the two teams of this prestigious institute have bagged two of the top five honours in Carbon Zero Challenge. It was a pioneering initiative to identify innovative and indigenous solutions to India’s unique energy problems. The finale of Carbon Zero – Renewable Energy Innovation Challenge (CZeroC) was hosted on Friday by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). The program was conducted jointly with Industrial Waste Management Association (IWMA), U.S. Consulate in Chennai and Polaris, a Virtusa Company. Basically, the Carbon Zero Challenge challenge aims to encourage technological innovations among college students and early startups. IIT Madras bagged honours in Innovative Building and Cooling Systems and Enviro.Here are the winners which were announced during the Grand Finale in the presence of a host of industry experts and dignitaries:-

The projects that won the Innovation Excellence Awards with Funding for Incubation Support are:-

a) Innovative Building and Cooling Systems – Student team from IIT Madras.

b) Enviro – Student team from IIT Madras.

c) Blue Wave – Startup from Bengaluru

Moreover, two other teams won the Innovation Excellence Awards but without funding support:

d) Turbo T – Student team from Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru.

e) Ozone – Student team from Kongu Engineering College, Erode.

The challenge was a contest with the objective being to identify innovative and indigenous technological solutions to India’s unique energy problems and nurture them to reach a stage of market scalability. Moreover, the larger goal was to foster a sustainable ecosystem wherein renewable energy and clean technology ideas can emerge and develop into long-term solutions.