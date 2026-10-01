Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a “true hero” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he was stabbed in the cockpit of a Flydubai flight but managed to help stop an alleged attempt to take control of the aircraft.

Machchhar, who was flying Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was seriously injured during the incident on Wednesday. Despite being stabbed, he reportedly fought back and opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to overpower the alleged attacker before the Boeing 737 MAX 8 landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO,” Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said Machchhar showed “immense courage and unwavering resolve” to protect others despite suffering serious injuries and being in grave danger. He said the pilot’s bravery helped save hundreds of lives and prevent a major tragedy.

“India is proud of him,” Modi said, while wishing Machchhar a speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health.

Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO.



In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.



His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.



India is proud of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026

Netanyahu calls Machchhar a ‘true hero‘

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu also praised the Indian pilot, calling him a “true hero” in a post on X.

He said Machchhar showed extraordinary bravery after being stabbed and seriously injured. Despite his condition, the pilot fought back, resisted the attacker and opened the cockpit door.

This allowed passengers and crew members to overpower the alleged attacker and helped prevent a catastrophic mid-air disaster.

“My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster. He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero,” Netanyahu wrote on X.

My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery.



Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 30, 2026

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Netanyahu separately met passenger Yaniv Hayoun. According to CNN, Hayoun and other passengers intervened after hearing what was happening. They put the alleged attacker in a chokehold, pulled him out of the cockpit and then returned to the flight deck to take control of the aircraft.

Netanyahu praised Hayoun on X, writing: “We’re a nation of lions!”

Trump calls pilot ‘a hero‘

Trump also praised the pilot while speaking to reporters. He said he had spoken to Netanyahu about the incident and described the co-pilot involved as “perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job”.

Trump said the injured pilot was in very bad shape but called him “a hero” for opening the cockpit door.

“I spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu about this incident. It seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job, and he stabbed the pilot. The pilot was in very bad shape. But in a way, he was a hero to open the door,” Trump said, according to ANI, while speaking about the incident.

“In a way, he was a hero,” says US President Trump on Indian captain Smit Machchar pic.twitter.com/JQRq5xfjj4 — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) September 30, 2026

Appreciating the passenger’s actions, Trump said that “an Israeli plumber with virtually no flying experience sprang into action” as the aircraft was losing altitude. The passenger, identified as Yaniv Hayoun, later met Netanyahu and described how he and other passengers intervened.

What happened on Flydubai flight FZ1073?

Flydubai flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after an incident inside the cockpit.

Flight-tracking data showed that the aircraft first transmitted squawk 7700, which is used to signal a general emergency. It later changed to 7500, a code used to indicate unlawful interference, including a possible hijacking.

The aircraft reportedly lost thousands of feet in altitude. Israel also scrambled fighter jets as fears grew that the plane could have been hijacked. According to Israeli officials, one pilot stabbed the other and allegedly tried to crash the aircraft.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar reportedly fought back and managed to unlock the cockpit door. This allowed passengers and crew members to enter the cockpit and overpower the alleged attacker.

The aircraft then landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Machchhar was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was later reported to be in stable condition.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Captain Machchhar a hero and said he fought back after being stabbed inside the cockpit. The ministry said that despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing Israeli passengers and Emirati crew members to enter and intervene.

“This man is a hero. Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain of flydubai Flight 1073, fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit. Despite being severely injured, he managed to unlock the cockpit door – allowing Israeli passengers and the Emirati crew to intervene and save all the passengers. Together, their extraordinary courage saved 174 lives. Indian. Israeli. Emirati. Different nationalities. One extraordinary act of courage. We wish Captain Machchhar a full and speedy recovery,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, also praised the pilot and the other people who intervened.

“Together with Israeli, Indian and UAE nations I pray for the life of Captain Smit Machchhar, the experienced and gifted hero Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073. His courage & the courage of other Israeli & Emirati passengers & crew members saved the lives of 180 souls. United against terrorism!” Azar wrote on X.

The Embassy of India in Israel also praised Machchhar for remaining calm during the attack.

“A resounding salute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flight FZ1073! Despite sustaining injuries in an extraordinary and challenging situation, Captain Machchhar displayed remarkable courage, composure and devotion to duty, helping ensure the safety of everyone on board. Our thoughts and prayers are with Captain Machchhar for a swift and full recovery,” the Embassy said.

Who is Captain Smit Machchhar?

Captain Machchhar is an experienced commercial pilot who currently works as a direct-entry Captain with UAE-based airline Flydubai.

He has more than 13 years of experience in commercial aviation and has logged around 9,750 flying hours. Most of his experience is on Boeing 737 aircraft.

Before joining Flydubai, Machchhar spent 11 years with an Indian airline. He served there as a Line Training Captain.