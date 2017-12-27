South Korea December consumer sentiment index slips from near 7-year high

A reading above 100 means more consumers are optimistic than pessimistic about economic conditions in coming months. (Reuters)

South Korea’s consumer sentiment index slightly fell in December, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday, as households became less optimistic about the nation’s economic conditions. The Bank of Korea’s composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) slipped to 110.9 for December. The November level of 112.3 was the highest since December 2010.

A reading above 100 means more consumers are optimistic than pessimistic about economic conditions in coming months.

Households’ perceptions of current economic conditions fell to 95 index points from 98 in November. The sub-index for their future prospects stood at 105 versus 108 from a month ago, according to the BOK’s survey.

The survey also found that the median expectation for the inflation rate over the next 12 months was 2.5 percent in December, unchanged from November.