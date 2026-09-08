The Defence Ministry on Monday cleared military procurement proposals worth an estimated Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the Army, Navy and Air Force, covering equipment ranging from surveillance radars and advanced light helicopters to mechanical mine-laying systems.

The proposals received the go-ahead from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The ministry said the DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), which constitutes in-principle administrative approval, for a range of acquisition proposals submitted by the three services.

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For the Indian Army, the approved acquisitions include chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance vehicles, high-mobility vehicles, self-propelled mechanical mine layers, advanced light helicopters (ALHs), trawl tanks and the Sarvatra bridge system.

The CBRN reconnaissance vehicles will be equipped to detect, identify and monitor areas affected by hazardous CBRN agents, besides marking contaminated zones. High-mobility vehicles are expected to strengthen troop movement, logistics and operational flexibility in difficult terrain.

The ALHs will be used by the Army and the Indian Air Force for complex missions across diverse terrain and operational conditions. Trawl tanks and the Sarvatra bridge system will help create crossings for combat formations during military operations in varied terrain, the ministry said.

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For the Indian Navy, the DAC approved the acquisition of Arudhra radars as well as the design, development and subsequent procurement of Marine Gas Turbines (MGTs).

The Arudhra systems are intended to replace existing air-route surveillance radars at various naval air stations. Marine Gas Turbines, which are used for warship propulsion, are expected to reduce the Navy’s reliance on overseas suppliers.

The Indian Air Force also received approval for a set of procurements aimed at strengthening the combat capabilities of its fighter aircraft, transport fleet and helicopters. These include Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammers (GBMPJs) and the installation of a Defence Forces Secure Access Card system.

According to the ministry, the GBMPJs will be capable of disrupting the radar systems used by adversaries, thereby enhancing electronic warfare capabilities.

A key feature of the procurement package is its emphasis on domestic sourcing. Around 98% of the acquisitions covered by the AoNs are expected to be procured from Indian industry, the ministry said.