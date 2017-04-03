Japan, South Korea set for Kesar, Totapuri, Alphonso treat after missing out on Indian mangoes in 2016

In a major boost to exports prospect, India will commence shipments of juicy varieties of mangoes such as Kesar, Totapuri or Alphonso to Japan and South Korea this season. (Source: Reuters)

In a major boost to exports prospect, India will commence shipments of juicy varieties of mangoes such as Kesar, Totapuri or Alphonso to Japan and South Korea this season. Although the nod for ‘market access’ for mango exports to these two economically developed Asian countries was received last year, India could not export mangoes as the domestic season was already over. The mango exports season is between April and June.

“We are focusing on increasing mango exports to developed countries for better price realisation,” Devendra Kumar Singh, chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Exports Development Authority (APEDA), told FE.

Last year, South Korean quarantine inspector and Japanese officials had checked on-site pre-clearance programme at the vapour heat treatment facility in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Singh said mango exports to Japan and South Korea are expected to increase gradually over the years.

India’s mango exports to the European Union have been picking up pace since last year following a slump in shipment following imposition a ban by the EU on imports in 2015. The EU imposed the ban in May 2015 after its trade authorities in Brussels had found 207 consignments of Indian fruits and vegetables to be infested with fruit flies — pests that are native to Indian soil. The ban was supposed to last until December 2015, but was lifted for mangoes earlier.

Officials said Indian mango exporters mandatorily give their products ‘hot water treatment’ before exporting them to the European market. The National Plant Protection Organisation has now made it mandatory for mangoes to undergo this treatment before they are given phyto-sanitary certificates. India’s shipment of mangoes to the United States in the last three years had been around 270 tonne annually following setting up of irradiation facilities which could address the concern of US importers. Before 2007, Indian mangoes had for 17 years faced non-trade barriers such as sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures from the US, which feared pests like fruit flies and weevils could be imported through mangoes.

According to APEDA data, around 60% of mango exports are to the United Arab Emirates, while around 10% is shipped to the UK. Saudi Arabia and Nepal are other major export destinations for mangoes. India cultivates mangoes in around 2.2 lakh ha and the annually output is around 19 million tonne. The country accounts for close to 40% of the global mango production. However, the share of India in global mango trade is small.