Two persons were arrested today with counterfeit currency in the denominations of newly introduced Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, having a face value of Rs 26,10,000. (PTI)

The Union Cabinet today approved an ordinance that would end the government’s and the RBI’s liability on demonetised notes after the end of the March 31, 2017 deadline, according to reports. After December 30, the banned notes could be deposited only through RBI-specified windows. ANI quoted sources as saying that name of the ordinance is ‘The Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance’