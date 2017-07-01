GST rollout, launch in India: GST will bring revolutionary change, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Source: IE)

Rollout of the Goods and Services Tax is “historical” as it will bring about a revolutionary change in the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today, hours ahead of the high-profile event in Delhi to mark the transition to the new tax reform. “One nation, one tax, one market will come into effect with the rollout of GST. The taxation system will make trading easier. While Maharashtra will benefit from GST, other states too will benefit a lot and our economy will get a boost,” Fadnavis said in a statement issued here. He said a complex taxation system hindered trade and GST will ensure a uniform taxation in the country thereby boosting trade.

“Along with the trade sector, the country’s development speed will get a major boost,” he said. The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for bringing all parties together through a dialogue and thereby paving the way for the rollout of the indirect tax measure. “Maharashtra will be at the forefront in ensuring that GST is implemented here with vigour,” Fadnavis said.