14 agreements between India and UAE that show Abu Dhabi means serious business here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: narendramodi.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted strategic significance of India-UAE relations for both countries. India is hosting Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as a special guest for the Republic Day celebrations tomorrow. Addressing a press meet, PM Modi said, “UAE is one of our most valued partners and a close friend in an important region of the world.” PM Modi said India regarded UAE as an important partner in India’s growth story. Both countries are united not only for business but also by a cultural history also. Scores of Indian citizens also live in the US.

Both countries are united not only for business but also by a shared cultural history also. Scores of Indian citizens also live in the UAE. In August 2015, UAE had agreed to increase its investments in India to USD 75 billion (about Rs 5 lakh crore) including through a dedicated infrastructure fund. The two countries had also agreed to raise bilateral trade by 60 per cent by 2020.

Taking the good relations forward, both countries today signed a number of agreements/MOUs which also show that Abu Dhabi means business in India. Here we take a look at 14 such agreement.

1.Agreement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE

This is a general framework agreement which highlights the areas of bilateral cooperation identified under the comprehensive strategic partnership as agreed upon in the high-level joint statements issued in the August 2015 and February 2016.

2.MoU between Ministry of Defence, India and Ministry of Defence, UAE on cooperation in the field of defence industry

This MoU aims to establish cooperation in the identified fields of defence manufacturing and technology, including through studies, research, development, innovation and cooperation between public and private sector institutions of the two countries. The two sides will cooperate in areas of armaments, defence industries and transfer of technology.

3. MoU in Institutional Cooperation on Maritime Transport

This MoU provides a framework for enhancing bilateral maritime trade ties through facilitating maritime transport, free transfer of monies between contracting parties and reciprocal recognition of ships’ documents.

4.MOU between Directorate General of Shipping, India and Federal Transport Authority- Land and Maritime, UAE on Mutual Recognition of Certificates of Competency as per the provisions of the Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping Convention (STCW78) and amendments

This MoU aims to deepen the maritime economic activities in general by establishing a framework for Mutual Recognition of Certificates of Competency of marine officers, engineers and crews.

5. MoU between Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India and Federal Transport Authority, Land and Maritime, UAE on Bilateral Cooperation in road, transport and highways sector

This MoU aims to establish cooperation in the sectors of highways and road transport through sharing of technologies, systems and best practices in freight logistics, warehousing and value added services.

6. MOU on cooperation in prevention and combating of human trafficking

This MoU aims to enhance bilateral cooperation on the issue of prevention, rescue, recovery and repatriation related to human trafficking, especially of women and children expeditiously.

7. MoU for cooperation in the field of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and innovation between Ministry of Economy, United Arab Emirates and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoSMSME), India

This MoU aims at promoting cooperation in MSMEs Sectors, including in joint projects, R & D and related activities.

8. MoU between Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, India and Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, UAE in agriculture and Allied sectors

This MoU aims to develop a framework for cooperation in various agricultural fields of mutual interest, including through enhancement of cooperation in food processing and transfer of technology in cultivation methods.

9. MOU on mutual exemption of entry visa requirements to the holders of diplomatic, special and official passports

The agreement allows holders of diplomatic, special and official passports visa-free travel between the two countries.

10. MoU between Prasar Bharati, India and Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE for cooperation in programme exchange

This MoU aims to strengthen ties between Prasar Bharati and Emirates News Agency (WAM), UAE through cooperation in the field of broadcasting, mutual exchange of programmes, news and best practices.

11. MoU between Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India and Ministry of Economy, UAE on trade remedial measures to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest

This MoU aims to enhance cooperation in the field of anti-dumping and allied duties through exchange of information, capacity-building, seminars and trainings in mutually identified areas related to trade remedial measures.

12. Agreement on Oil Storage And Management between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

This agreement aims to establish a framework for the storage of crude oil by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in India and to further strengthen the strategic relationship between the two countries in the field of energy.

13. MOU between National Productivity Council and Al Etihad Energy Services Co. LLC

This MOU is on Cooperation in Energy Efficiency Services.

14. MOU between National Security Council Secretariat, India and National Electronic Security Authority, UAE

This MoU is on technology development and cooperation in cyberspace.

