Mahindra, Shinmaywa Industries’ tie-up; hope to make US-2 amphibious plane for Indian Navy

Mahindra has recently joined hands with ShinMaywa Industries Limited of Japan, the latter being the manufacturer of the Amphibious Aircraft US-2. The signing of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) gives both the companies an opportunity to join forces in order to set up MRO (maintenance, repair and operating) services, manufacturing and assembling of structural parts & components for US-2 amphibian aircraft. This MoU also expects both the companies to construct up a strategic partnership for the future in order to come up with more versions of the US-2 amphibian aircraft.

Speaking of the product, the ShinMaywa US-2 is a modern amphibious aircraft that can take off and land on both, land and water. The US-2 is claimed to be the only ‘in service’ open sea capable amphibian aircraft that has state-of-the-art equipment and can operate in extremely rough sea conditions. Furthermore, this aircraft has riverine and lake landing capability, STOL (Short take-off and landing) features, long endurance and an extended radius of operations with a large payload capacity. With such capabilities on board, the US-2 aircraft can be considered suited for carrying out Humanitarian Relief and Disaster Management, and fulfilling missions such as extended EEZ surveillance, Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) missions of the Indian Navy and a lot more.

The Japanese Maritime Self Defence Forces’ ShinMaywa US-2 fleet is present across their remote islands chain in order to carry out Exclusive Economic Zones protection, surveillance and Search & rescue operations.

Now, India and Japan are discussing the methodology of the procurement of the Amphibian Aircraft requirements of the Indian Navy. Both nations are working on a way on how to induct this aircraft in India. Through this joint venture, both ShinMaywa and Mahindra Defence aim to set up MRO services in India. In addition, the partnership will carry out the manufacturing, assembling of structural parts & components for US-2 amphibian aircraft.

Mahindra is currently the only Indian private sector OEM for small aircraft that are sold in many countries globally. A press statement stated that both companies have a strong set of synergies and are confident of delivering the solutions for this aircraft as required by the Indian Ministry of Defence.

Commenting on the tie-up, SP Shukla, Group President, Aerospace & Defence Sector, Mahindra Group and Chairman, Mahindra Defence, said, “This partnership between two companies familiar with the aviation business is positive especially for MRO and maintenance services in the Indian defence aerospace sector. We are committed to absorbing maintenance TOT for this large amphibious aircraft in India. Our partnership will enable us to leverage our strengths and consequently, this will contribute to growing Indian aerospace ecosystem.”

Speaking on the MoU, Yasuo Kawanishi, Director, ShinMaywa Industries Limited said, “This is a versatile aircraft ideally suited for Indian conditions. The US-2 with its unmatched capability is considered to be extremely useful for strengthening the safety and security of SLOCs, long-range Fleet Support and Island/Offshore assets (both overseas and coastal) support functions. These missions, when combined in a single multimodal platform such as the US-2, can earn for India the precious goodwill of nations of the Indian Ocean region commensurate with its identity as a responsible rising power. Japan Maritime Defence Force have extensively used this aircraft for many years now.”