Aadhaar card: 5 bank accounts of customers breached, fraudsters decamp with money; Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank targetted

Five fresh cases of Aadhar related fraud reported

The Finance Ministry has received notices about five cases at two public sector banks where money was fraudulently withdrawn from customers’ Aadhaar-linked accounts. As per a report by The Indian Express, there were four such instances at the Andhra Bank, where Rs 4,20,098 was withdrawn from customers’ accounts without their knowledge, while Rs 1,21,500 was taken out of an account in the Syndicate Bank. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, that the ministry has received 20 complaints, totalling Rs 7.65 lakh, since 2015 about frauds connected to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The Indian Overseas Bank reported the maximum of 15 cases, where Rs 5.89 lakh was withdrawn. Two cases were reported from the State Bank of India, where Rs 80,500 was siphoned off, and Rs 95,250 was withdrawn from an account at UCO Bank. So far, there have been 25 recorded cases involving Rs 13.06 lakh worth of money being fraudulently withdrawn from bank accounts linked with Aadhaar, as per the report.

An unidentified official at the Unique Identification Authority of India told The Indian Express there had been no breach of data at the agency’s end. “These cases of fraudulent withdrawal are more in the nature of online banking frauds wherein gullible customers happen to share their confidential details with fraudsters over the phone or internet,” the official added.

Notably, earlier, FM Jaitley has said, “For customer protection, zero liability of a customer is assured vide Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) circular dated 6th July, 2017 in all cases of a third party breach where the deficiency lies neither with the bank nor with the customer but lies elsewhere in the system and the customer notifies the bank within three working days of receiving the communication from the bank regarding the unauthorised transaction”.