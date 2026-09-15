What happens when the person managing your money decides to leave? Warren Buffett faced a related situation in 1969, when he decided to step away from managing his own investment partnership.

His biggest concern was the people who had trusted him with their savings. Buffett Partnership Ltd, which he had built over many years, had grown to around $100 million. But Buffett felt the market had changed so much that continuing in the same way no longer made sense.

That is what makes this episode relevant for mutual fund investors today. When investors put money into a mutual fund, they trust a professional manager to make investment decisions for them. If that manager resigns, investors may wonder whether the fund can continue to follow the same strategy without that person.

Should they sell immediately? Or should they first check who is taking over, how the fund is managed and whether its original investment process remains intact?

Why Buffett wanted to step away

In a letter dated May 29, 1969, Warren Buffett explained why he wanted to retire and wind up the partnership.

He said that the investment environment had become more difficult and frustrating. The kind of investment opportunities that had worked for him earlier were becoming harder to find. Buffett said that many of the quantitative opportunities available during the previous two decades had almost disappeared.

The size of the partnership had also become a problem. Buffett Partnership Ltd. had grown to around $100 million. At that size, smaller investments could not make a meaningful difference to the overall results. An investment that might have been useful when the partnership was small was no longer large enough to affect performance in a major way.

This point is relevant to mutual funds. As a fund grows, its manager may not be able to invest in smaller opportunities in the same way as before. Fund size can affect flexibility, liquidity and the ability to build meaningful positions.

Buffett was also worried about the market’s growing focus on short-term performance. He believed that this had made investing more speculative and more focused on immediate results.

There were personal reasons too. Buffett did not want to spend the rest of his life trying to stay ahead of the market. He wrote that he did not want to spend his life “out-pacing an investment rabbit”. He also said that “the only way to slow down is to stop”.

So, Buffett’s decision was not simply about poor performance. It was a mix of changing market conditions, the growing size of the partnership, fewer investment opportunities and his own personal priorities.

Buffett did not leave his investors to find their own way

Buffett’s decision created another important responsibility. What would happen to the partners who did not want to manage their money themselves?

Buffett said he wanted to suggest another money manager for them. He made it clear that he would not simply hand over their money and say “good luck”.

He wrote that he wanted to recommend someone to whom he would also be comfortable entrusting the money of his relatives and other people for whom he had lifelong financial responsibility.

This is one of the most important lessons from the letter. When a star fund manager leaves, investors need more than a short announcement from the fund house. They need to understand what happens next, starting with who will manage the fund now, why that person was chosen, whether the fund will follow the same investment approach, whether the portfolio will become more risky, whether the research team will remain the same, and how the fund house plans to manage the transition.

A manager’s exit is not just a change in designation. It can change the way investment decisions are made. It can also affect investor confidence.

Why Buffett chose Bill Ruane

Buffett recommended Bill Ruane as an alternative manager for his partners.

What is interesting is the way Buffett described Ruane. He did not focus only on his past returns. Instead, he highlighted three qualities: integrity, ability, and continued availability to investors.

Buffett wanted someone who was capable of managing money, but he also wanted someone he could trust as a person. He also wanted the manager to remain available to the partners.

This is a useful way to look at fund manager changes in India. Investors often judge a fund manager by looking at past returns. That is important, but it is not enough. A good track record does not tell the entire story.

Investors should also ask whether the new manager has a clear investment philosophy, understands the fund’s mandate, has managed money through different market cycles, has experience in the same fund category, has a sound approach to risk, can work well with the existing team, and is likely to remain with the fund house for a reasonable period.

Buffett also accepted that choosing another person involved uncertainty. He admitted that no one can be completely sure about another person’s future behaviour, especially when the future investment environment is unknown. Even a careful decision can turn out differently.

Still, he believed Ruane was a high-probability choice because of his character and investment ability.

Even a good manager can have a difficult period

Buffett’s comments on Ruane also offer a warning against judging a fund manager too quickly.

Ruane had delivered very strong annualised returns during some periods. But his record was not smooth. Buffett noted that Ruane had suffered a loss of around 50% in 1962. His performance was roughly flat in 1963. He was also down around 15% in 1969 up to that point.

This matters because investors often expect a new manager to prove himself quickly.

A fund may underperform for a few months after a manager change. The portfolio may be going through a transition. The new manager may have a different style. The market may also be moving against the fund’s strategy. That does not automatically mean the new manager is poor.

At the same time, investors should not ignore a major change in the fund’s behaviour. There is a difference between temporary underperformance and a permanent change in the fund’s investment style. Investors should therefore look beyond one quarter or one year of returns. They should study the fund over a longer period and compare its performance with its benchmark and category.

Why this matters for Indian mutual fund investors

India has seen several high-profile fund manager exits in recent years. Prashant Jain left HDFC Mutual Fund in 2022 after a long association with its major equity schemes. Pankaj Tibrewal moved away from Kotak Mutual Fund and later began building an independent investment venture. Roshi Jain resigned from HDFC Mutual Fund after managing important equity schemes. Veteran fund manager Sohini Andani also moved on from SBI Mutual Fund.

These exits had different reasons behind them and should not be treated as identical events. But together they highlight one common issue: investors often connect a fund’s identity with its manager.

A manager’s stock choices, investment style and reputation can become closely linked to a scheme. Over time, investors may begin to believe that the manager and the fund are almost the same thing. When that person leaves, the investor is left with an important question: is this still the same fund that I originally selected?

The answer cannot come only from the fund’s name. Investors must examine what has changed inside the fund.

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What investors should check after a manager’s exit

The first step is to understand why the manager left. A resignation may be linked to personal reasons, a new business opportunity or a change in professional goals. It does not always mean that the fund house is facing a problem.

The next step is to study the successor. Investors should look at the person’s experience, investment approach and record across different market conditions. The successor should also have experience that matches the fund’s category and mandate.

Investors should then examine whether the fund’s process is bigger than one person. A strong fund should have a capable research team, experienced analysts, co-managers, clear risk controls and a well-defined investment process. If every important decision depended on one individual, the fund may face greater disruption after that person leaves.

It also helps to compare the portfolio before and after the exit, looking for changes in sector allocation, stock concentration, portfolio turnover, large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap exposure, cash levels, valuation approach and overall risk. A major shift in these areas may suggest that the fund is moving in a different direction.

However, investors should not make an emotional decision based only on the manager’s name. A manager’s exit alone may not justify an immediate redemption. But it should also not be ignored.

The bigger lesson from Buffett

Buffett’s 1969 decision shows that even a highly successful manager may not continue forever. Market conditions can change. Investment opportunities can reduce. A fund can become too large for its earlier strategy. Personal priorities can also change. This means investors should never build their entire financial plan around one person.

A star manager may be important. But the fund should also have a strong process, a capable team and a clear succession plan.

When Buffett decided to retire, he did not only think about his own decision. He also thought about the people whose money he had managed, and he wanted to make sure that those investors had a credible alternative. That is the most useful lesson for Indian mutual fund investors: a star manager’s exit deserves attention, but the right question is not whether the replacement will be as famous as the one before. The better questions are whether the successor is capable, whether the investment process remains strong, whether the fund house is transparent, and whether the scheme still fits the investor’s goals.

A fund manager may give a scheme its identity. But in the long run, investor confidence should rest on the strength of the process, not on one star alone.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, hold or sell any mutual fund. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Investors should review a fund’s investment process, portfolio, risk level and performance before making any decision.

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