The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has officially launched its WhatsApp channel so that members may use their mobile phones from the comfort of their homes to stay tuned to all EPF-related information, updates, releases, and much more. On Monday, September 14, the EPFO posted on social media handle X, inviting members to join its official WhatsApp channel.

“Join EPFO’s official WhatsApp Channel to get important updates and useful information,” said EPFO in a post on X.

According to the channel’s information, the official EPFO WhatsApp channel was established on August 19, 2025. According to data on the official EPFO WhatsApp account, EPFO has gained 108K followers since then.

Members of EPFO can now stay tuned to official announcements without the old way of visiting the organization’s website or social media accounts by using the WhatsApp channel.

Additionally, EPFO has provided a direct link to join the channel. Members may, however, also visit the Channels section by opening their WhatsApp account. To be informed about official news, scheme alerts, and significant developments, users can simply tap on Explore and search for EPFO to follow the channel.

According to an announcement made by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in May 2026, Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) plans to introduce WhatsApp-based chatbot services, enabling members to use basic account-related services and file EPF account-related queries. Additionally, it is anticipated that the proposed services would provide automated systems and round-the-clock access to the members.

Members of the EPF should be aware, though, that since October 13, 2020, EPFO has been providing regional WhatsApp helplines for services related to grievances and queries. This service is provided in addition to EPFO’s existing grievance redressal channels, which comprise the web-based EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, social media pages (Facebook & Twitter), and a dedicated contact center that is open around-the-clock. All 138 of EPFO’s regional offices now have a working WhatsApp helpline. Members can easily file grievances or ask queries about any services offered by EPFO by sending a WhatsApp message to the helpline number of the relevant regional office where the PF account is kept.

The dedicated WhatsApp Helpline numbers of all regional offices can be found on the official website of EPFO.